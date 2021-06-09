June 2021 Report on Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2015-2027

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Industrial Water Treatment Equipment, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Industrial Water Treatment Equipment industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Aquatech International

Bauer Watertechnology Oy

WTE Infra Projects

ECOS

Evoqua Water Technologies

RWL Water

Outotec

Lenntech

Olin Corporation

Ekodar

Danaher

Calgon Carbon

ENGIE (previously GDF SUEZ)

NALCO

Pall

Potential-2 Ltd

Veolia

By Type:

Filtration (Granular/Sand Filtration, Adsorption, RO, MF)

Disinfection (Chlorine, UV)

Desalination

Testing

By Application:

Oil & Gas

Power generation

Mining Industry

Pulp & Paper Industry

Metals Industry

Chemical Industry

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Filtration (Granular/Sand Filtration, Adsorption, RO, MF)

1.2.2 Disinfection (Chlorine, UV)

1.2.3 Desalination

1.2.4 Testing

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Oil & Gas

1.3.2 Power generation

1.3.3 Mining Industry

1.3.4 Pulp & Paper Industry

1.3.5 Metals Industry

1.3.6 Chemical Industry

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Analysis

3.1 United States Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Analysis

5.1 China Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Analysis

8.1 India Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Industrial Water Treatment Equipment

….contiued

