June 2021 Report on Global Solar Pumps Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Solar Pumps, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Solar Pumps industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
SunEdison
Tata Power Solar
Rainbow Power
Dankoff Solar
Conergy
CRI Pumps
Kirloaskar Brothers
CRI Pumps
Jain Irrigation
Wenling Jintai Pump Factory
Solar Power & Pump
Greenmax Technology
USL
Grundfos
TATA Power Solar Systems
Shakti Pump
American West Windmill & Solar Company
Flowserve
Lorentz
Shakti Pumps
Bright Solar
By Type:
Alternating Current(AC) Floating
Direct Current (DC) surface pump or floating pump set
DC Submersible
AC surface or submersible pump set
By Application:
Drinking water
Agriculture
Oil & gas
Chemical
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents :
1 Market Overview
1.1 Solar Pumps Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Alternating Current(AC) Floating
1.2.2 Direct Current (DC) surface pump or floating pump set
1.2.3 DC Submersible
1.2.4 AC surface or submersible pump set
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Drinking water
1.3.2 Agriculture
1.3.3 Oil & gas
1.3.4 Chemical
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Solar Pumps Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Solar Pumps Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Solar Pumps Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Solar Pumps Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Solar Pumps Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Solar Pumps (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Solar Pumps Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Solar Pumps Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Solar Pumps (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Solar Pumps Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Solar Pumps Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Solar Pumps (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Solar Pumps Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Solar Pumps Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Solar Pumps Market Analysis
3.1 United States Solar Pumps Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Solar Pumps Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Solar Pumps Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Solar Pumps Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Solar Pumps Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Solar Pumps Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Solar Pumps Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Solar Pumps Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Solar Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Solar Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Solar Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Solar Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Solar Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Solar Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Solar Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Solar Pumps Market Analysis
5.1 China Solar Pumps Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Solar Pumps Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Solar Pumps Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Solar Pumps Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Solar Pumps Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Solar Pumps Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Solar Pumps Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Solar Pumps Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Solar Pumps Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Solar Pumps Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Solar Pumps Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Solar Pumps Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Solar Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Solar Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Solar Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Solar Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Solar Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Solar Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Solar Pumps Market Analysis
8.1 India Solar Pumps Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Solar Pumps Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Solar Pumps Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Solar Pumps Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Solar Pumps Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Solar Pumps Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Solar Pumps Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Solar Pumps Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Solar Pumps Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Solar Pumps Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Solar Pumps Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Solar Pumps Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Solar Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Solar Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Solar Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Solar Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 SunEdison
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 SunEdison Solar Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 SunEdison Solar Pumps Sales by Region
11.2 Tata Power Solar
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Tata Power Solar Solar Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Tata Power Solar Solar Pumps Sales by Region
11.3 Rainbow Power
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 Rainbow Power Solar Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 Rainbow Power Solar Pumps Sales by Region
11.4 Dankoff Solar
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 Dankoff Solar Solar Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 Dankoff Solar Solar Pumps Sales by Region
11.5 Conergy
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Conergy Solar Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Conergy Solar Pumps Sales by Region
11.6 CRI Pumps
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 CRI Pumps Solar Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 CRI Pumps Solar Pumps Sales by Region
11.7 Kirloaskar Brothers
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Kirloaskar Brothers Solar Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Kirloaskar Brothers Solar Pumps Sales by Region
11.8 CRI Pumps
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 CRI Pumps Solar Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 CRI Pumps Solar Pumps Sales by Region
11.9 Jain Irrigation
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 Jain Irrigation Solar Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 Jain Irrigation Solar Pumps Sales by Region
11.10 Wenling Jintai Pump Factory
11.10.1 Business Overview
11.10.2 Products Analysis
11.10.3 Wenling Jintai Pump Factory Solar Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.10.4 Wenling Jintai Pump Factory Solar Pumps Sales by Region
11.11 Solar Power & Pump
11.11.1 Business Overview
11.11.2 Products Analysis
11.11.3 Solar Power & Pump Solar Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.11.4 Solar Power & Pump Solar Pumps Sales by Region
11.12 Greenmax Technology
11.12.1 Business Overview
11.12.2 Products Analysis
11.12.3 Greenmax Technology Solar Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.12.4 Greenmax Technology Solar Pumps Sales by Region
11.13 USL
11.13.1 Business Overview
11.13.2 Products Analysis
11.13.3 USL Solar Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.13.4 USL Solar Pumps Sales by Region
11.14 Grundfos
11.14.1 Business Overview
11.14.2 Products Analysis
11.14.3 Grundfos Solar Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.14.4 Grundfos Solar Pumps Sales by Region
11.15 TATA Power Solar Systems
11.15.1 Business Overview
11.15.2 Products Analysis
11.15.3 TATA Power Solar Systems Solar Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.15.4 TATA Power Solar Systems Solar Pumps Sales by Region
11.16 Shakti Pump
11.16.1 Business Overview
11.16.2 Products Analysis
11.16.3 Shakti Pump Solar Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.16.4 Shakti Pump Solar Pumps Sales by Region
11.17 American West Windmill & Solar Company
11.17.1 Business Overview
11.17.2 Products Analysis
11.17.3 American West Windmill & Solar Company Solar Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.17.4 American West Windmill & Solar Company Solar Pumps Sales by Region
11.18 Flowserve
11.18.1 Business Overview
11.18.2 Products Analysis
11.18.3 Flowserve Solar Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.18.4 Flowserve Solar Pumps Sales by Region
11.19 Lorentz
11.19.1 Business Overview
11.19.2 Products Analysis
11.19.3 Lorentz Solar Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.19.4 Lorentz Solar Pumps Sales by Region
11.20 Shakti Pumps
11.20.1 Business Overview
11.20.2 Products Analysis
11.20.3 Shakti Pumps Solar Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.20.4 Shakti Pumps Solar Pumps Sales by Region
11.21 Bright Solar
11.21.1 Business Overview
11.21.2 Products Analysis
11.21.3 Bright Solar Solar Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.21.4 Bright Solar Solar Pumps Sales by Region
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12.1.2 Indirect Marketing
12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
12.2 Market Positioning
12.2.1 Pricing Strategy
12.2.2 Brand Strategy
12.2.3 Target Client
12.3 Distributors/Traders List
….contiued
