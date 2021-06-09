June 2021 Report on Global Solar Pumps Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Solar Pumps, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Solar Pumps industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

SunEdison

Tata Power Solar

Rainbow Power

Dankoff Solar

Conergy

CRI Pumps

Kirloaskar Brothers

Jain Irrigation

Wenling Jintai Pump Factory

Solar Power & Pump

Greenmax Technology

USL

Grundfos

TATA Power Solar Systems

Shakti Pump

American West Windmill & Solar Company

Flowserve

Lorentz

Shakti Pumps

Bright Solar

By Type:

Alternating Current(AC) Floating

Direct Current (DC) surface pump or floating pump set

DC Submersible

AC surface or submersible pump set

By Application:

Drinking water

Agriculture

Oil & gas

Chemical

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents :

1 Market Overview

1.1 Solar Pumps Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Alternating Current(AC) Floating

1.2.2 Direct Current (DC) surface pump or floating pump set

1.2.3 DC Submersible

1.2.4 AC surface or submersible pump set

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Drinking water

1.3.2 Agriculture

1.3.3 Oil & gas

1.3.4 Chemical

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Solar Pumps Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Solar Pumps Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Solar Pumps Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Solar Pumps Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Solar Pumps Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Solar Pumps (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Solar Pumps Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Solar Pumps Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Solar Pumps (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Solar Pumps Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Solar Pumps Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Solar Pumps (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Solar Pumps Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Solar Pumps Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Solar Pumps Market Analysis

3.1 United States Solar Pumps Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Solar Pumps Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Solar Pumps Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Solar Pumps Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Solar Pumps Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Solar Pumps Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Solar Pumps Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Solar Pumps Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Solar Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Solar Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Solar Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Solar Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Solar Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Solar Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Solar Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Solar Pumps Market Analysis

5.1 China Solar Pumps Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Solar Pumps Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Solar Pumps Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Solar Pumps Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Solar Pumps Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Solar Pumps Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Solar Pumps Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Solar Pumps Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Solar Pumps Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Solar Pumps Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Solar Pumps Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Solar Pumps Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Solar Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Solar Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Solar Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Solar Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Solar Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Solar Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Solar Pumps Market Analysis

8.1 India Solar Pumps Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Solar Pumps Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Solar Pumps Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Solar Pumps Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Solar Pumps Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Solar Pumps Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Solar Pumps Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Solar Pumps Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Solar Pumps Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Solar Pumps Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Solar Pumps Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Solar Pumps Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Solar Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Solar Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Solar Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Solar Pumps Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 SunEdison

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 SunEdison Solar Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 SunEdison Solar Pumps Sales by Region

11.2 Tata Power Solar

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Tata Power Solar Solar Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Tata Power Solar Solar Pumps Sales by Region

11.3 Rainbow Power

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Rainbow Power Solar Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Rainbow Power Solar Pumps Sales by Region

11.4 Dankoff Solar

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Dankoff Solar Solar Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Dankoff Solar Solar Pumps Sales by Region

11.5 Conergy

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Conergy Solar Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Conergy Solar Pumps Sales by Region

11.6 CRI Pumps

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 CRI Pumps Solar Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 CRI Pumps Solar Pumps Sales by Region

11.7 Kirloaskar Brothers

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Kirloaskar Brothers Solar Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Kirloaskar Brothers Solar Pumps Sales by Region

11.8 CRI Pumps

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 CRI Pumps Solar Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 CRI Pumps Solar Pumps Sales by Region

11.9 Jain Irrigation

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 Jain Irrigation Solar Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 Jain Irrigation Solar Pumps Sales by Region

11.10 Wenling Jintai Pump Factory

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Analysis

11.10.3 Wenling Jintai Pump Factory Solar Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.10.4 Wenling Jintai Pump Factory Solar Pumps Sales by Region

11.11 Solar Power & Pump

11.11.1 Business Overview

11.11.2 Products Analysis

11.11.3 Solar Power & Pump Solar Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.11.4 Solar Power & Pump Solar Pumps Sales by Region

11.12 Greenmax Technology

11.12.1 Business Overview

11.12.2 Products Analysis

11.12.3 Greenmax Technology Solar Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.12.4 Greenmax Technology Solar Pumps Sales by Region

11.13 USL

11.13.1 Business Overview

11.13.2 Products Analysis

11.13.3 USL Solar Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.13.4 USL Solar Pumps Sales by Region

11.14 Grundfos

11.14.1 Business Overview

11.14.2 Products Analysis

11.14.3 Grundfos Solar Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.14.4 Grundfos Solar Pumps Sales by Region

11.15 TATA Power Solar Systems

11.15.1 Business Overview

11.15.2 Products Analysis

11.15.3 TATA Power Solar Systems Solar Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.15.4 TATA Power Solar Systems Solar Pumps Sales by Region

11.16 Shakti Pump

11.16.1 Business Overview

11.16.2 Products Analysis

11.16.3 Shakti Pump Solar Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.16.4 Shakti Pump Solar Pumps Sales by Region

11.17 American West Windmill & Solar Company

11.17.1 Business Overview

11.17.2 Products Analysis

11.17.3 American West Windmill & Solar Company Solar Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.17.4 American West Windmill & Solar Company Solar Pumps Sales by Region

11.18 Flowserve

11.18.1 Business Overview

11.18.2 Products Analysis

11.18.3 Flowserve Solar Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.18.4 Flowserve Solar Pumps Sales by Region

11.19 Lorentz

11.19.1 Business Overview

11.19.2 Products Analysis

11.19.3 Lorentz Solar Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.19.4 Lorentz Solar Pumps Sales by Region

11.20 Shakti Pumps

11.20.1 Business Overview

11.20.2 Products Analysis

11.20.3 Shakti Pumps Solar Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.20.4 Shakti Pumps Solar Pumps Sales by Region

11.21 Bright Solar

11.21.1 Business Overview

11.21.2 Products Analysis

11.21.3 Bright Solar Solar Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.21.4 Bright Solar Solar Pumps Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

….contiued

