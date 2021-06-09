June 2021 Report on Global Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2015-2027

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Agricultural And Forestry Machinery, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Agricultural And Forestry Machinery industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
CHALLENGER
Claas
Balwan Tractors (Force Motors Ltd.)
Indofarm Tractors
Deere
YTO Group
Mahindra
New Holland
Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited
Kioti
LOVOL
CASEIH
Dongfeng farm
AgriArgo
Wuzheng
Zetor
Sonalika International
Shifeng
V.S.T
Tillers
BCS
Kubota
Jinma
JCB
Zoomlion
Same Deutz-Fahr
By Type:
Tractor and power
Soil cultivation
Planting
Fertilizing & Pest Control
Others
By Application:
Agricultural
Forestry
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Tractor and power
1.2.2 Soil cultivation
1.2.3 Planting
1.2.4 Fertilizing & Pest Control
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Agricultural
1.3.2 Forestry
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Agricultural And Forestry Machinery (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Agricultural And Forestry Machinery (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Agricultural And Forestry Machinery (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Market Analysis
3.1 United States Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Market Analysis
5.1 China Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Market Analysis
8.1 India Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 CHALLENGER
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 CHALLENGER Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 CHALLENGER Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Sales by Region
11.2 Claas
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Claas Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Claas Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Sales by Region
11.3 Balwan Tractors (Force Motors Ltd.)
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 Balwan Tractors (Force Motors Ltd.) Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 Balwan Tractors (Force Motors Ltd.) Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Sales by Region
11.4 Indofarm Tractors
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 Indofarm Tractors Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 Indofarm Tractors Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Sales by Region
11.5 Deere
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Deere Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Deere Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Sales by Region
11.6 YTO Group
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 YTO Group Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 YTO Group Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Sales by Region
11.7 Mahindra
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Mahindra Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Mahindra Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Sales by Region
11.8 New Holland
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 New Holland Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 New Holland Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Sales by Region
11.9 Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Sales by Region
11.10 Kioti
11.10.1 Business Overview
11.10.2 Products Analysis
11.10.3 Kioti Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.10.4 Kioti Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Sales by Region
11.11 LOVOL
11.11.1 Business Overview
11.11.2 Products Analysis
11.11.3 LOVOL Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.11.4 LOVOL Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Sales by Region
11.12 CASEIH
11.12.1 Business Overview
11.12.2 Products Analysis
11.12.3 CASEIH Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.12.4 CASEIH Agricultural And Forestry Machinery Sales by Region
11.13 Dongfeng farm
11.13.1 Business Overview
….contiued
