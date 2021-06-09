June 2021 Report on Global Biodiesel Industry Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Biodiesel industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Biodiesel market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Biodiesel market covered in Chapter 12:

Evergreen Bio Fuels

Infinita Renovables

Jinergy

Greenergy UK

Hebei Jingu Group

Neste Oil

Glencore

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Biopetrol

Longyan Zhuoyue

ADM

Bionor

Louis Dreyfus

Renewable Energy Group

SARIA Bio-Industries

RBF Port Neches

Iniciativas Bioenergeticas

Elevance

SunOil

Diester Industries

Biodiesel Amsterdam

Ital Green Oil

Petrotec

Cargill

Biodiesel Aragon

Minnesota Soybean Processors

Biocom

Ag Processing

Caramuru

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Biodiesel market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Rapeseed Oil Based Feedstock

Soybean Oil Based Feedstock

Waste and Residues Based Feedstock

Other

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Biodiesel market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Marine

Agriculture

Automotive

Industrial

Mining sector

Aviation

Heating fuel

Other Applications

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Biodiesel Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Biodiesel

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Biodiesel industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Biodiesel Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Biodiesel Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Biodiesel Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Biodiesel Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Biodiesel Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Biodiesel Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Biodiesel

3.3 Biodiesel Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Biodiesel

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Biodiesel

3.4 Market Distributors of Biodiesel

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Biodiesel Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Biodiesel Market, by Type

4.1 Global Biodiesel Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Biodiesel Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Biodiesel Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Biodiesel Value and Growth Rate of Rapeseed Oil Based Feedstock

4.3.2 Global Biodiesel Value and Growth Rate of Soybean Oil B

…continued

