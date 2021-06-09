June 2021 Report on Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (Surf) Industry Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (Surf) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (Surf) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (Surf) market covered in Chapter 12:

JDR Cable Systems (Holdings) Ltd.

Schlumberger Limited

Oceaneering

Aker Solutions

Prysmian Group

Nexans

TechnipFMC

Vallourec S.A.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (Surf) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Umbilicals

Risers and Flowlines

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (Surf) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Shallow Water Oil & Gas Fields

Deepwater Oil & Gas Fields

Ultra Deepwater Oil & Gas Fields

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (Surf) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (Surf)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (Surf) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (Surf) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (Surf) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (Surf) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (Surf) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (Surf) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (Surf) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (Surf)

3.3 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (Surf) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (Surf)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (Surf)

3.4 Market Distributors of Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (Surf)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (Surf) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (Surf) Market, by Type

4.1 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (Surf) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (Surf) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (Surf) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (Surf) Value and Growth Rate of Umbilicals

4.3.2 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (Surf) Value and Growth Rate of Risers and Flowline

…continued

