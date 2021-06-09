June 2021 Report on Global LPG Industry Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the LPG industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The LPG market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global LPG market covered in Chapter 12:

Vilma Oil

DISA Group

Teekay Gas

Enagas

Carburos Metálicos

RAMON ARESES SL

Repsol

Kosan Crisplant

Naturgas Energia Comercializadora

Air Liquide

Aguasvira

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the LPG market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Refinery

Associated Gas

Non-Associated Gas

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the LPG market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Household

Commercial

Industrial

Transportation

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 LPG Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of LPG

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the LPG industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global LPG Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global LPG Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global LPG Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global LPG Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on LPG Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of LPG Analysis

3.2 Major Players of LPG

3.3 LPG Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of LPG

3.3.3 Labor Cost of LPG

3.4 Market Distributors of LPG

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of LPG Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global LPG Market, by Type

…continued

