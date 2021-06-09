June 2021 Report on Global Fuel-Grade Petcoke Industry Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Fuel-Grade Petcoke industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Fuel-Grade Petcoke market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Fuel-Grade Petcoke market covered in Chapter 12:

Royal Dutch Shell

Essar Oil

Repsol

Suncor Energy

Phillips 66

Chevron Corporation

HPCL

Reliance Industries

Saudi Arabian Oil

Indian Oil

BP Plc

ExxonMobil Corporation

Oxbow

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Fuel-Grade Petcoke market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Sponge Coke

Shot Coke

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Fuel-Grade Petcoke market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Cement industry

Power sector

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Fuel-Grade Petcoke Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Fuel-Grade Petcoke

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Fuel-Grade Petcoke industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Fuel-Grade Petcoke Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Fuel-Grade Petcoke Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Fuel-Grade Petcoke Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Fuel-Grade Petcoke Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Fuel-Grade Petcoke Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Fuel-Grade Petcoke Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Fuel-Grade Petcoke

3.3 Fuel-Grade Petcoke Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Fuel-Grade Petcoke

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Fuel-Grade Petcoke

3.4 Market Distributors of Fuel-Grade Petcoke

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Fuel-Grade Petcoke Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

…continued

