June 2021 Report onGlobal Gas-to-Liquids Processes for Chemicals and Energy Industry Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Gas-to-Liquids Processes for Chemicals and Energy industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Gas-to-Liquids Processes for Chemicals and Energy market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Gas-to-Liquids Processes for Chemicals and Energy market covered in Chapter 12:

The Linde Group

Petrobras

Compact GTL

Primus Green Energy

Oryx GTL

Chevron Corporation

Gas Techno

BP PLC

Sasol limited

PetroSA Company

Royal Dutch Shell

Shell Global

NRG Energy

Velocys

OLTIN YO’L GTL

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Gas-to-Liquids Processes for Chemicals and Energy market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Methanol to Gasoline (MTG) process

Gasoline plus process

Fischer-Tropsch process

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Gas-to-Liquids Processes for Chemicals and Energy market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Diesel

Ethane

LPG

Paraffin

Base oil

Naphtha

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Gas-to-Liquids Processes for Chemicals and Energy Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Gas-to-Liquids Processes for Chemicals and Energy

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Gas-to-Liquids Processes for Chemicals and Energy industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Gas-to-Liquids Processes for Chemicals and Energy Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Gas-to-Liquids Processes for Chemicals and Energy Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Gas-to-Liquids Processes for Chemicals and Energy Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Gas-to-Liquids Processes for Chemicals and Energy Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Gas-to-Liquids Processes for Chemicals and Energy Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Gas-to-Liquids Processes for Chemicals and Energy Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Gas-to-Liquids Processes for Chemicals and Energy

3.3 Gas-to-Liquids Processes for Chemicals and Energy Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Gas-to-Liquids Processes for Chemicals and Energy

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Gas-to-Liquids Processes for Chemicals and Energy

3.4 Market Distributors of Gas-to-Liquids Processes for Chemicals and Energy

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Gas-to-Liquids Processes for Chemicals and Energy Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Gas-to-Liquids Processes for Chemicals and Energy Market, by Type

4.1 Global Gas-to-Liquids Processes for Chemicals and Energy Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Gas-to-Liquids Processes for Chemicals and Energy Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Gas-to-Liquids Processes for Chemicals and Energy Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Gas-to-Liquids Processes for Chemicals and Energy Value and Growth Rate of Methanol to Gasoline (MTG) process

4.3.2 Global Gas-to-Liquids Processes for Chemicals and Energy Value and Growth Rate of Gasoline plus process

4.3.3 Global Gas-to-Liquids Processes for Chemicals and Energy Value and Growth Rate of Fischer-Tropsch process

…continued

