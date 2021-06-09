June 2021 Report on GLOBAL Architectural Lighting MARKET COMPETITION, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES 2021

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Architectural Lighting, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Architectural Lighting industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

SeaGull Lighting

W.W. Grainger, Inc.

Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

Orion Energy Systems Inc.

TCP International Holdings Ltd.

General Electric Company

Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.

Cree, Inc.

OSRAM GmbH

Feilo Sylvania

By Type:

Traditional Lighting

LED Lighting

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Architectural Lighting Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Traditional Lighting

1.2.2 LED Lighting

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Residential

1.3.2 Commercial

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Architectural Lighting Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Architectural Lighting Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Architectural Lighting Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Architectural Lighting Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Architectural Lighting Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Architectural Lighting (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Architectural Lighting Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Architectural Lighting Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Architectural Lighting (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Architectural Lighting Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Architectural Lighting Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Architectural Lighting (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Architectural Lighting Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Architectural Lighting Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Architectural Lighting Market Analysis

3.1 United States Architectural Lighting Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Architectural Lighting Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Architectural Lighting Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Architectural Lighting Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Architectural Lighting Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Architectural Lighting Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Architectural Lighting Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Architectural Lighting Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Architectural Lighting Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Architectural Lighting Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Architectural Lighting Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Architectural Lighting Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Architectural Lighting Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Architectural Lighting Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Architectural Lighting Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Architectural Lighting Market Analysis

5.1 China Architectural Lighting Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Architectural Lighting Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Architectural Lighting Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Architectural Lighting Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Architectural Lighting Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Architectural Lighting Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Architectural Lighting Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Architectural Lighting Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Architectural Lighting Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Architectural Lighting Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Architectural Lighting Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Architectural Lighting Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Architectural Lighting Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Architectural Lighting Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Architectural Lighting Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Architectural Lighting Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Architectural Lighting Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Architectural Lighting Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Architectural Lighting Market Analysis

8.1 India Architectural Lighting Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Architectural Lighting Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Architectural Lighting Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Architectural Lighting Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Architectural Lighting Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Architectural Lighting Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Architectural Lighting Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Architectural Lighting Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Architectural Lighting Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Architectural Lighting Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Architectural Lighting Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Architectural Lighting Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Architectural Lighting Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Architectural Lighting Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Architectural Lighting Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Architectural Lighting Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020….continued

