June 2021 Report on Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Industry Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Rig and Oilfield Mats industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Rig and Oilfield Mats market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Rig and Oilfield Mats market covered in Chapter 12:

BRIDGEWELL RESOURCES

PortaFloor

Checkers Group

Rig Mats of America, Inc.

Horizon North Logistics Inc.

Signature Systems Group

Strad Energy Services Ltd.

Newpark Resources Inc

MaXXiMaT

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Rig and Oilfield Mats market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Wood Mats

Composite Mats

Metal Mats

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Rig and Oilfield Mats market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Oil and Gas

Electrical T&D Construction & Maintenance

Wind

Infrastructure Construction

Military

Helipad

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Rig and Oilfield Mats Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Rig and Oilfield Mats

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Rig and Oilfield Mats industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Rig and Oilfield Mats Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Rig and Oilfield Mats Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Rig and Oilfield Mats

3.3 Rig and Oilfield Mats Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Rig and Oilfield Mats

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Rig and Oilfield Mats

3.4 Market Distributors of Rig and Oilfield Mats

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Rig and Oilfield Mats Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Market, by Type

4.1 Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Value and Growth Rate of Wood Mats

4.3.2 Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Value and Growth Rate of Composite Mats

4.3.3 Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Value and Growth Rate of Metal

…continued

