June 2021 Report on Global Power Rental Contracts And Agreements Industry Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Power Rental Contracts And Agreements industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Power Rental Contracts And Agreements market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Power Rental Contracts And Agreements market covered in Chapter 12:

Smart Energy Solutions.

Bredenoord Exploitatiemij B.V.

United Rentals Inc.

Hertz Corporation

APR Energy PLC. ,

Jubaili Bros. LLC

Sakr Power Group

Cummins Inc. ,

Speedy Hire PLC.

Aggreko PLC. ,

Caterpillar Inc. ,

Rental Solutions & Services LLC

Ashtead Group PLC. ,

Atlas Copco AB.

Wracker Neuson

Kohler Co. Inc.

Altaaqa Global

Generac Power Systems, LLC

Soenergy International Inc.

Multiquip Inc.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Power Rental Contracts And Agreements market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Diesel

Gas

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Power Rental Contracts And Agreements market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Utilities

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Construction

Mining

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Power Rental Contracts And Agreements Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Power Rental Contracts And Agreements

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Power Rental Contracts And Agreements industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Power Rental Contracts And Agreements Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Power Rental Contracts And Agreements Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Power Rental Contracts And Agreements Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Power Rental Contracts And Agreements Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Power Rental Contracts And Agreements Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Power Rental Contracts And Agreements Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Power Rental Contracts And Agreements

3.3 Power Rental Contracts And Agreements Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Power Rental Contracts And Agreements

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Power Rental Contracts And Agreements

3.4 Market Distributors of Power Rental Contracts And Agreements

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Power Rental Contracts And Agreements Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Power Rental Contracts And Agreements Market, by Type

4.1 Global Power Rental Contracts And Agreements Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Power Rental Contracts And Agreements Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Power Rental Contracts And Agreements Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Power Rental Contracts And Agreements Value and Growth Rate of Diesel

4.3.2 Global Power Rental Contracts And Agreements Value and Growth Rate of Gas

4.3.3 Global Power Rental Contracts And Agreements Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Power Rental Contracts And Agreements Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

…continued

