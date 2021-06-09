Kitchen Appliances Market Report 2021, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Kitchen Appliances Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025“, the global kitchen appliances market size was worth US$ 252 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Kitchen appliances comprise refrigerators, food processors, blenders and dishwashers, which are employed in the smooth functioning of kitchen activities. They are mainly operated by electricity or gas and are used for cooking, storing and cleaning purposes. Kitchen appliances are available in a wide range of colors, sizes, mechanisms and materials that help users in saving time, cost and energy while cooking.

Market Trends

The inflating income levels and changing lifestyles of people have resulted in the increasing adoption of smart kitchen appliances across the globe. Apart from this, manufacturers are incorporating wireless, internet or Bluetooth technologies in various products, which is impelling the market growth. They are also introducing modular and energy-efficient kitchen equipment such as induction cooktops, speed cooking ovens and warming drawers. Furthermore, altering eating patterns and increasing health consciousness among the young population is catalyzing the demand for homecooked food. This is consequently boosting the overall sales of kitchen appliances in the residential sector. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

Global Kitchen Appliances Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Refrigerators

Microwave Owens

Induction Stoves

Dishwasher

Water Purifiers

Others

Market Breakup by Structure:

Built-In

Free Stand

Market Breakup by Fuel Type:

Cooking Gas

Electricity

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Departmental Stores

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Whirlpool Corporation

AB Electrolux

Winia Daewoo Electronics

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH

Miele & Cie. KG

Sub- Zero Group, Inc.

Electrolux

Whirlpool

Samsung

Philips

Morphy Richard

Dacor

General Electric (GE)

Life is Good (LG)

Haier

Panasonic.

