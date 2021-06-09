Global Graphite Electrodes Market Forecast Report 2021-2026: Share, Size, Growth, Key Players and Outlook

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Graphite Electrodes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global graphite electrodes market size reached US$ 5.5 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global graphite electrodes market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Graphite electrodes refer to large cylindrical structures that are obtained by the calcination of amorphous carbon, such as coal pitch, petroleum coke or asphalt coke, using a graphitization furnace. They are characterized by low electrical resistance and excellent mechanical strength and machinability. They also exhibit excellent thermal shock resistance as they can easily withstand high-temperature exposures. These electrodes find extensive applications in the production of steel, ferroalloy, and silicon metals and in the smelting process across the electric arc furnace (EAF), blast oxygen furnaces (BOF) and ladle furnace (LF) as they aid in transferring electrical energy from the power source to the steel melt in the furnace bath in an efficient manner.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Graphite Electrodes Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the escalating demand for graphite electrodes in steel-oriented sectors, including construction, aerospace and defense, and automotive, that extensively utilize high-quality and anti-corrosive steel products for numerous applications. Apart from this, the oil and gas sector widely employs anti-corrosive products for oil and petroleum wells and pipelines, which has provided an impetus to the market growth. The market is further driven by the rising production of electric vehicles (EVs) across the globe. These vehicles run on lithium-ion batteries, wherein graphite electrodes form an indispensable component. Moreover, the growing focus on recycling scrap steel due to the rising environmental consciousness is creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides this, the shifting preference from BOFs to EAFs due to their lower installation costs and environmental impact with improved efficiency is also anticipated to positively influence the market growth.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Energoprom Group

Fanda Carbon New Material Co. LTD

Graftech International

HEG Limited

Nantong Yangzi Carbon Co. Ltd

Graphite India

SHOWA DENKO

Beijing Great Wall Co., Ltd.

Nippon Carbon Co Ltd.

Ameri-Source Specialty Products

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd

Schutzcarbon

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Ultra-High Power (UHP)

High Power (HP)

Regular Power (RP)

Market Breakup by Application:

Electric Arc Furnace

Ladle Furnace

Non-Steel Application

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

