Antibacterial Glass Market Outlook 2021-2026: Industry Analysis, Growth Rate and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Antibacterial Glass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global antibacterial glass market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Antibacterial glass is a thin, reflective surface that is either designed by infusing silver ions on the surface or coating the glass with other antibacterial agents, such as copper, zinc and titanium. It assists in preventing the spread of bacteria and fungi on the glass surface. Therefore, it is widely utilized in spaces, such as bathrooms and laboratories, that require a high level of hygiene and sterile environment. Apart from this, it is used in the healthcare industry to construct isolation rooms, hematology departments, oncology and geriatric units, burns units, maternity wards, and infirmaries.

Market Trends:

The increasing number of hospital-acquired infections (HAI), along with the rising technological advancements in the healthcare industry, represents one of the major factors fueling the global antibacterial glass market growth. Antibacterial glass is also extensively utilized in the food and beverage (F&B) industry for manufacturing glass containers that aid in preserving food products. Moreover, it finds applications in the manufacturing of consumer electronics, such as tablets and smartphones. The boosting sales of these products around the world, therefore, are driving the market for antibacterial glass toward growth. Other than this, it is finding applications in swimming pools, health spas and sports centers, which are prone to bacterial and fungal development. Furthermore, rising awareness about hygiene among individuals, coupled with increasing disposable incomes, represents another growth-inducing factor that is projected to strengthen the market growth in the coming years.

Breakup by Active Ingredient Type:

Silver

Copper

Others

Breakup by Glass Type:

Soluble

Porous

Coated

Others

Breakup by Application:

Hospital Wards

Food and Beverage Products

Military Equipments

Household Products

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

AGC Glass Europe

Beijing JiYan-Tech Co. Ltd

BÜFA Glas GmbH & Co. KG

Corning Inc.

Essex Safety Glass Ltd.

Innovative Glass

Ishizuka Glass Co. Ltd.

Joh. Sprinz GmbH Co. KG

Morley Glass & Glazing Ltd.

Sumita Optical Glass Ltd.

Saint Gobain SA

