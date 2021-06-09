Lignans Market Trends, Drivers, Growth Opportunities, Challenges, and Investment Opportunities 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Lignans Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global lignans market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Lignans refer to secondary metabolites that are naturally found in fiber-rich plant products, such as fruits, vegetables, and cereals. They primarily act as defense molecules against pathogenic bacteria and fungi, as well as help in treating medical conditions, such as diabetes and cancer. Moreover, lignans also offer several skin benefits, such as softening and moisturizing the skin and preventing dryness, dull complexion, rough skin, etc.
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/lignans-market/requestsample
The rising cases of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases, along with a significant shift towards herbal drugs, are primarily bolstering the global lignans market. Besides this, the growing health consciousness among the masses is increasing the consumption of lignan-rich food products and beverages, including grains, nuts, tea, coffee, wine cookies, and breakfast cereals comprising flaxseeds. Furthermore, the increasing utilization of lignans in the cosmetics industry for manufacturing shampoos, moisturizers, anti-aging products, etc., is also catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, due to their antiviral properties, lignans are widely being used in drugs to treat acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). Moreover, continuous technological innovations in the lignans extraction process are further projected to help create novel product solutions in the upcoming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global lignans market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
- BioGin Biochemicals Co. Ltd.
- FarmaSino Pharmaceuticals (Jiangsu) Co. Ltd.
- Hebei Xinqidian Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
- Kingherbs Limited
- Naturalin Bio-Resources Co. Ltd.
- Plamed Green Science Group
- Prairie Tide Diversified Inc.
- Zebrago Industrial Co. Limited
- SPI Pharma.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Source:
- Oilseeds
- Cereals and Grains
- Plant Resins
Breakup by Application:
- Food and Beverages
- Functional Foods
- Functional Beverages
- Dietary Supplements
- Others
- Cosmetics and Toiletries
- Haircare
- Skincare
- Toiletries
- Others
- Pharmaceuticals
- Animal Nutrition
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/lignans-market
We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports by IMARC Group:
Asia Pacific Swine Feed Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-swine-feed-market
United States Swine Feed Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-swine-feed-market
Saudi Arabia French Fries Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-french-fries-market
India Spices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-spices-market
Food Waste Management Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-waste-management-market
Hibiscus Flower Powder Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hibiscus-flower-powder-market
Ginseng Extract Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ginseng-extract-market
Eggshell Membrane Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/eggshell-membrane-market
Packaged Cactus Water Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/packaged-cactus-water-market
Food Processing Blades Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-processing-blades-market
Functional Shots Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/functional-shots-market
Argan Oil Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/argan-oil-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: [email protected]
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800https://bisouv.com/