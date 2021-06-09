Asia Pacific Aquafeed Market Trends, Size, Companies Share, Growth and Opportunities by 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Asia Pacific Aquafeed Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the asia pacific aquafeed market reached a volume of 29.6 Million Tons in 2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to moderate growth during 2020-2025.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Aquafeed is compound meals made with a wide range of raw materials and additives that provide the required nutrition to farmed aquatic animals. Aquaculture feed helps these species to perform regular physiological functions, including reproduction, and maintain a highly effective immune system. Some of the common nutrients offered by these feed products include carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals, protein, and lipids and fats. Aquafeed is produced in two forms, including extruded bits and pressure-pelleted feed.
A significant rise in the demand for seafood in the region is majorly fueling the Asia Pacific aquafeed market growth. Besides this, increasing income levels and health consciousness have led to a rise in the consumption of carbohydrate-based, protein-rich diets amongst consumers in the region. Moreover, the rapidly escalating export of Indian shrimp and the increasing production of low trophic-level carp species in China is further driving the market growth. Additionally, governments of various nations have been undertaking initiatives to control feed quality, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.
Asia Pacific Aquafeed Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the asia pacific aquafeed market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Charoen Pokphand Group
BioMar
Aller Aqua
Tongwei Co. Ltd
Cargill
Ridley Corporation
Alltech Coppens B.V.
Nutreco N.V
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the asia pacific aquafeed market on the basis of ingredient, additives, product form, end user and region.
Breakup by Ingredient:
- Soybean
- Fish Meal
- Corn
- Fish Oil
- Additives
- Others
Breakup by Additives:
- Amino Acids
- Antibiotics
- Vitamins
- Feed Acidifiers
- Others
Breakup by Product Form:
- Pellets
- Extruded
- Powdered
- Liquid
Breakup by End User:
- Carps
- Shrimp
- Tilapia
- Mollusks
- Catfish
- Salmon
- Lobsters
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- China
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Bangladesh
- Thailand
- India
- Malaysia
- South Korea
- Others
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020-2025)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
