Packaged Cactus Water Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Packaged Cactus Water Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global packaged cactus water market experienced strong growth during 2015-2020. Packaged cactus water refers to a plant-based beverage obtained from the fruit of prickly pear cactus and packaged for later consumption. It is rich in antioxidants, minerals, electrolytes, and flavonoids, such as magnesium and potassium. Compared to the traditionally consumed functional beverages, cactus water has lesser sugar content and provides immense health and skin benefits. Regular consumption of cactus water can help to improve muscle control, maintain fluid balance, and minimize inflammation and the risks of developing cardiovascular diseases. It is also used to manufacture several cosmetic and skincare products to reduce eye puffiness and add a natural glow to the skin.

The global market is propelled by the growing health consciousness among the masses. Furthermore, the increasing preferences for ready-to-drink (RTD) and convenience beverages is also augmenting the market growth. Moreover, packaged cactus water is gaining immense traction among athletes and fitness enthusiasts as it contains taurine, an amino acid that helps in enhancing athletic performance and repairing muscle tissues. Besides this, numerous product innovations, such as the introduction of packaged cactus water in novel flavors, such as watermelon, lime, strawberry, pineapple, and star fruit, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. In line with this, aggressive promotional activities by the product manufacturers through social media platforms are expected to further drive the global market for packaged cactus water in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global packaged cactus water market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Caliwater LLC

Evissi USA LLC

Lauro Company

Pricklee Superfruit Water

STEAZ (Healthy Beverage LLC)

The Cactus Water Co. LLC

True Nopal Ventures LLC.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Plain

Flavored

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

