Smart Textile Market Report 2021-2026 Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smart Textile Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global smart textiles market exhibited robust growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of around US$ 12 Billion by 2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Smart textiles, also known as e-textiles, refer to materials that are embedded with conductive threads and electronic components, which help to perceive environmental changes and respond to mechanical, thermal, and chemical manipulations, automatically. These textiles find extensive applications across various industries, including military, healthcare, transportation, entertainment and sports and fitness.

Market Trends

Technological advancements in traditional textiles represent one of the primary factors propelling the market growth. With improved technology, synthetic fibers are being manufactured that are more durable and versatile than their conventional counterparts. Furthermore, smart textiles can communicate with other devices, conduct energy, and modify the physical properties of other materials and textiles, which can help to safeguard the wearer from environmental hazards. Owing to these characteristics, they are increasingly being utilized across the defense and military and healthcare industries. The emerging trend of integrating smart textiles with wearable devices is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. This, along with extensive research and development (R&D), is expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years. years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Adidas AG

AiQ Smart Clothing Inc.

Clothing+

Dupont De Nemours Inc.

Gentherm Incorporated

Google LLC

Interactive Wear AG

Ohmatex A/S

Schoeller Textil AG

Sensoria Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Textronics

Vista Medical Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, functionality, end-use sector and geography.

Breakup by Type:

Passive Smart Textile

Active Smart Textile

Breakup by Functionality:

Sensing

Energy Harvesting

Luminescence and Aesthetics

Thermoelectricity

Others

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Military and Protection

Healthcare

Sports and Fitness

Fashion and Entertainment

Transportation

Architecture

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

