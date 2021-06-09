Diaphragm Pump Market Report 2021 Size, Share | Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global diaphragm pump market reached a value of US$ 5.62 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.42% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Diaphragm pump stands for a positive displacement device that is primarily adopted to transfer fluid in and out of a pump chamber. It is used for the varying pressure and flow rates, which are determined by the size of the chamber and the diaphragms. Diaphragm pumps are versatile and can help in transferring concrete, debris waste, stones, oil sludge, food waste, mud, clay, industrial fluids, etc. Furthermore, these pumps are also used for generating pressure for cleaning and spraying applications in aircraft and automobiles and in the pharmaceutical industry.

Get Sample Report with Detail COVID-19 Impact Analysis –

https://www.imarcgroup.com/diaphragm-pump-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The expanding oil and gas sector, along with the increasing fuel demand from the transportation, commercial, and residential sectors, is augmenting the market for diaphragm pumps. Furthermore, the growing number of onshore and offshore exploration activities is also catalyzing the demand for diaphragm pumps on a global level. Besides this, the rising investments in the upgradations of water treatment plants are increasing the deployment of diaphragm pumps for removing toxic elements from highly viscous fluids, solids, and liquids. Additionally, several product innovations have led to the introduction of air-operated double diaphragm pumps that can pump liquids containing large solid particles. In line with this, the increasing utilization of digital technology for diaphragm pumps to provide high precision will continue to drive the global market over the forecasted period.

Buy Full Report with Detail Analysis with COVID-19 Impact – https://www.imarcgroup.com/diaphragm-pump-market

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Dover Corporation

Flowserve Corporation

Graco Inc.

Grundfos Holding A/S

Idex Corporation

Ingersoll-Rand Inc.

Leak-Proof Pumps (I) Pvt. Ltd.

LEWA GmbH

Seepex GmbH

SPX Flow Inc.

Tapflo (Wuxi) Pumps Co. Ltd.

Verder International B.V.

Xylem Inc.

Yamada Corporation

The report has segmented the market on the basis of mechanism, operation, discharge pressure, end- use industry and geography.

Breakup by Mechanism:

Air Operated

Electrically Operated

Breakup by Operation:

Single Acting Diaphragm Pump

Double Acting Diaphragm Pump

Breakup by Discharge Pressure:

Up to 80 Bar

80 to 200 Bar

Above 200 Bar

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Water Treatment

Oil and Gas

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Report by IMARC Group:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/portable-optical-time-domain-reflectometer-otdr-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/self-healing-concrete-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/japan-ict-market-2021-2026-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/india-biodegradable-food-service-disposables-market-2021-2026-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/portable-blenders-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800