Fermentation Chemicals Market Report 2021-2026: Share, Size, Growth, Key Players and Forecast

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global fermentation chemicals market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The global fermentation chemicals market size is expected to register a CAGR of around 5% during 2025, according to a new report published by IMARC Group. Fermentation chemicals are made using vegetable feedstock, such as corn, sugar and starch. They aid in minimizing the fermentation time and energy consumption, thereby reducing the overall manufacturing cost. Consequently, they are widely utilized in the pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals industries. Nowadays, fermentation chemicals are also used as a sustainable alternative in the production of various chemicals and food products across the globe.

Market Trends

The stringent policies imposed by governments of several countries on account of rising environmental concerns are increasing the demand for bio-based products across various end use industries. This, in turn, is bolstering the fermentation chemicals market growth. These chemicals are used as raw materials in the production of bioplastics, biofuels, polymers and composites. Moreover, rising crude oil prices, along with the increasing awareness among individuals about carbon emissions, represents another growth-inducing factor propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the growing health concerns among individuals are escalating the demand for dairy products, which is expected to drive the market growth in the coming years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

BASF SE

AB Enzymes

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Amano Enzymes Inc.

Archer Daniels

Midland Company (ADM),

Cargill Incorporated

Chr. Hansen A/S

DSM

Evonik Industries AG

Novozymes A/S

The Dow Chemical Company

Koch Industries Inc. (Invista BV)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, form, application, organization size, end use and geography.

Breakup by Product:

Alcohol

Enzymes

Organic Acids

Others

Breakup by Form:

Liquid

Powder

Breakup by Application:

Industrial Applications

Food and Beverages

Nutritional and Pharmaceuticals

Plastics and Fibers

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

