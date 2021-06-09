SaaS-based SCM Market Report 2021: Latest Development, Trends, Top Key Players and Outlook 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “SaaS-based SCM Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global SaaS-based SCM market reached a value of US$ 5.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based SCM (Supply Chain Management) is a software application used for on-premise and on-cloud management of supply chain processes. The software keeps the record of the inventory and automatically re-configures business processes with the changing requirements. It also helps in reducing capital expenses and operating costs, enhancing productivity, mitigating duplication, and standardizing processes. As a result, SaaS-based SCM is widely employed for sourcing and procurement, demand and operations planning, and management of inventory, warehouse, order and transportation.

Market Trends

The rising digitization trends have led to the adoption of automated and pre-programmed machinery by several manufacturers to minimize overhead costs and production time. Furthermore, the increasing use of SaaS-based SCM tools for enabling constant monitoring and operational security across organizations is driving the market growth. Rapid integration of SaaS-based SCM with Internet-of-Things (IoT), coupled with the introduction of hybrid and pay-as-you-go models for public and private deployments is also driving the market growth. Additionally, the rising demand for AI-based solutions for enhanced traceability and visibility in supply chain management is further expected to drive the market for SaaS-based SCM.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of solution, deployment mode, end-user, application, vertical and geography.

Breakup by Solution:

Software

Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Public

Private

Hybrid

Breakup by End User:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

Transportation Management

Inventory and Warehouse Management

Sourcing and Procurement Management

Order Management

Demand and Operations Planning

Others

Breakup By Vertical:

Consumer Goods and Retail

Food and Beverages

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

