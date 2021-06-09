Eggshell Membrane Market Scope, Share, Key Driver, Key Players, Analysis and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Eggshell Membrane Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global eggshell membrane market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020. Eggshell membrane is a bi-layered wall membrane that is found between the eggshell and egg white. The layers are primarily composed of fibrous proteins, including collagen, osteopontin, and sialoprotein, which can be separated from the shell using several chemicals, steam, mechanical, and vacuum processes. The isolated membrane is then partially hydrolyzed and further dried to produce a fine powder that is widely used as a dietary supplement. The powder also finds diverse applications in environmental engineering, biomedical engineering, and the food and beverages sector. Besides this, the eggshell membrane powder has anti-aging, anti-bacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties that assist in improving the overall skin texture.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/eggshell-membrane-market/requestsample

The global eggshell membrane market is propelled by the growing prevalence of osteoarthritis, especially among the geriatric population. Egg membrane derivatives improve joint health and bone density and reduce arthritic pain due to the high levels of calcium and proteins present in it. As a result, these derivatives are extensively utilized for bone grafting, drug-delivery therapy and in the production of several pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. Furthermore, the growing utilization of eggshell membrane powder in the manufacturing of multiple skincare and personal care products is also catalyzing the market growth. The rising adoption of eggshell membrane derivates in the pet food industry to meet the nutritional requirements of pets is expected to further drive the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global eggshell membrane market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Biova LLC

Bolise Co. Limited

Certified Nutraceuticals Inc.

Ecovatec Solutions Inc.

Eggbrane

Eggnovo SL

Kewpie Corporation

Microcore Research Laboratories

Mitushi Biopharma

Stratum Nutrition

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Hydrolyzed

Unhydrolyzed

Breakup by Application:

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Food and Beverages

Nutraceuticals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/eggshell-membrane-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Functional Shots Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/functional-shots-market

Food Processing Blades Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-processing-blades-market

Asia Pacific Swine Feed Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-swine-feed-market

Rose Oil Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rose-oil-market

Carrageenan Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/carrageenan-market

Europe Salmon Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-salmon-market

United States Salmon Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-salmon-market

India Coconut Water Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-coconut-water-market

United States Plant-based Seafood Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-plant-based-seafood-market

Europe Plant-based Seafood Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-plant-based-seafood-market

Europe Organic Food and Beverages Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-organic-food-beverages-market

China Non-alcoholic Beverages Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/china-non-alcoholic-beverages-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:



IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800