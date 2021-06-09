Eggshell Membrane Market Scope, Share, Key Driver, Key Players, Analysis and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Eggshell Membrane Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global eggshell membrane market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020. Eggshell membrane is a bi-layered wall membrane that is found between the eggshell and egg white. The layers are primarily composed of fibrous proteins, including collagen, osteopontin, and sialoprotein, which can be separated from the shell using several chemicals, steam, mechanical, and vacuum processes. The isolated membrane is then partially hydrolyzed and further dried to produce a fine powder that is widely used as a dietary supplement. The powder also finds diverse applications in environmental engineering, biomedical engineering, and the food and beverages sector. Besides this, the eggshell membrane powder has anti-aging, anti-bacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties that assist in improving the overall skin texture.
The global eggshell membrane market is propelled by the growing prevalence of osteoarthritis, especially among the geriatric population. Egg membrane derivatives improve joint health and bone density and reduce arthritic pain due to the high levels of calcium and proteins present in it. As a result, these derivatives are extensively utilized for bone grafting, drug-delivery therapy and in the production of several pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. Furthermore, the growing utilization of eggshell membrane powder in the manufacturing of multiple skincare and personal care products is also catalyzing the market growth. The rising adoption of eggshell membrane derivates in the pet food industry to meet the nutritional requirements of pets is expected to further drive the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global eggshell membrane market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
- Biova LLC
- Bolise Co. Limited
- Certified Nutraceuticals Inc.
- Ecovatec Solutions Inc.
- Eggbrane
- Eggnovo SL
- Kewpie Corporation
- Microcore Research Laboratories
- Mitushi Biopharma
- Stratum Nutrition
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
- Hydrolyzed
- Unhydrolyzed
Breakup by Application:
- Pharmaceuticals
- Personal Care and Cosmetics
- Food and Beverages
- Nutraceuticals
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
