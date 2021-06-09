Global Anti-Aging Market Overview, Driving Factors, Key Players and Growth Opportunities by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Anti-Aging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global anti-aging market reached a value of US$ 58.5 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to reach a value of US$ 88.30 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.10% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Aging is brought about by a cycle of various biochemical processes in the body that affect it, both internally and externally. Anti-aging products are designed to reduce or diminish the effects of aging and include powdered supplements, skin creams, and facial masks.

Global Anti-Aging Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global anti-aging market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Allergan

L’Oréal

Beiersdorf

Estee Lauder

Procter & Gamble

Shiseido

Unilever

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global anti-aging market on the basis of demography, industry, product types, devices and technology and country.

Breakup by Demography:

Age Group

Gender

Income

Breakup by Industry:

Skin Care Industry

Hair Care Industry

Dental Care Industry

Breakup by Product Types:

Anti-Wrinkle Products

Anti-Pigmentation Products

Sunscreen Products

Hair Care Products

Breakup by Devices and Technology:

Microdermabrasion Devices

Aesthetic Energy Devices

Competitive Landscape

Breakup by Country:

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Russia

Spain

United States

Brazil

Japan

South Korea

China

Thailand

India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

