India Organic Food Market 2021-2026: Industry Size, Demand, Scope, Key Players, Future Growth and Drivers

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “India Organic Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the India organic food market reached a value of US$ 815 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 24% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Organic food products refer to the agricultural produce and poultry products that are obtained by methods that comply with the various standards of organic farming. These items are largely produced without the usage of synthetic pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, fertilizers, preservatives, genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and growth hormones. This assists in not only offering fresh and chemical-free produce to end users but also aids in reducing pollution, improving soil fertility and minimizing soil erosion. These practices employ cycled resources that further help in promoting ecological balance.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The India organic food market is primarily driven by the growing awareness among the masses regarding the numerous health benefits offered by the consumption of organic food. These products are rich in essential nutrients and antioxidants that are widely consumed to boost immunity. Coupled with the rising health consciousness among the masses, this is providing a thrust to the market growth. Rapid urbanization, inflating disposable income levels and the increasing consumer expenditure capacities, especially on health and wellness products, are also acting as major growth-inducing factors.

The market is further driven by the growing initiatives undertaken by the Government of India to promote organic farming practices among farmers. The government is providing aid to the farmers who are adopting organic farming through numerous government schemes, including the National Food Security Mission (NFSM), Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA), and Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY). Several public and private organizations are also organizing expos and food festivals in an attempt to provide budding organic food entrepreneurs a platform to connect with consumers as well as retailers, thereby creating numerous growth opportunities for new entrants. The substantial increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the food processing sector is another key factor contributing to the overall market growth.

India Organic Food Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the Indian organic food market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Organic India Private Limited

Nature Bio-Foods Limited

EcoFarms (India) Ltd.

Phalada Agro Research Foundations Pvt.Ltd.

Suminter India Organics Private Limited

Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt.Ltd.

Conscious Food Private Limited

Nature Pearls Pvt.Ltd.

Mehrotra Consumer Products Pvt.Ltd.

Nourish Organics Foods Pvt Ltd

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the India organic food market on the basis of product types, distribution channel and region.

Market Breakup by Product Type Organic Beverages Organic Cereal and Food Grains Organic Meat, Poultry and Dairy Organic Spices and Pulses Organic Processed Food Organic Fruits and Vegetables Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Online Others

Market Breakup by Region North India West and Central India South India East India



Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

