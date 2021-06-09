Waterjet Cutting Machine Market Report 2021-2026, Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key Players

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global waterjet cutting machine market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during (2021-2026).
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19
on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
A waterjet cutting machine (WCM) is an industrial tool that cuts and shapes different materials using high-pressure water jet streams. The stream consists of water or abrasive liquids that can cut through metals, glasses, foams, and reflective materials without melting, warping, or deforming their original structure. WCM eliminates the use of heat for cutting and maintains the quality of the materials that are temperature sensitive. It also offers high precision cutting for heterogeneous materials with minimal water consumption. As a result, WCM finds extensive applications across various industries, including automotive, electronics, aerospace & defense, food and beverage.
Get Sample Report with Detail COVID-19 Impact Analysis – https://www.imarcgroup.com/waterjet-cutting-machine-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The waterjet cutting machines are extensively used in the automobile industry for manufacturing metal gaskets, automotive brake disks, clutches, and intricate decorative fittings and brackets. Moreover, they are also utilized in the manufacturing of aircraft turbines and jet engine components that are made from composite materials. Additionally, numerous technological advancements, including the development of micro, 3D, and robotic WCMs, that offer enhanced precision in cutting operations, are also bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the increasing demand for WCM in the military and defense sector for developing guided missiles, fuselages, and space vehicles, is augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, rapid industrialization, coupled with various innovations in the manufacturing and metal fabrication industries, are expected to drive the market for WCM.
Buy Full Report with Detail Analysis with COVID-19 Impact – https://www.imarcgroup.com/waterjet-cutting-machine-market
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, product type, horsepower, machine size, application and geography.
Breakup by Type:
Breakup by Product Type:
- Innovative International Limited
- Colfax Corporation
- Dardi International Corporation
- Flow International Corporation (Shape Technologies Group)
- Hornet Cutting Systems
- Hypertherm Inc.
- Jekran Ltd.
- Jet Edge Inc.
- KMT GmbH
- Koike Aronson Inc.
- Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.
- Semyx LLC
- Wardjet LLC (AXYZ International Inc.)
Breakup by Horsepower:
- 3D Waterjet Cutting
- Micro Waterjet Cutting
- Robotic Waterjet Cutting
Breakup by Machine Size:
Breakup by Application:
- 0 to 50 HP
- 51 to 100 HP
- Others
Breakup by Geography:
- Automotive
- Electronics
- Aerospace and Defense
- Mining
- Metal Fabrication
- Others
Key highlights of the report:
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- Middle East & Africa
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Report by IMARC Group:
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/next-generation-firewall-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/self-organizing-network-market-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2025-2021-06-01
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/security-analytics-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/automotive-rocker-panel-market-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2025-2021-06-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/aircraft-de-icing-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-01
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: [email protected]
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800https://bisouv.com/