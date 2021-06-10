Lithium Compound Market 2021: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Lithium Compound Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, provide the global lithium compound market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
Historical: 2015-2020
Base Year: 2020
Forecast Year: 2021-2026
Industry Definition and Application:
Lithium is a soft, silvery-white alkali metal which occurs in compounds such as petalite and spodumene. It is found in small amounts in nearly all igneous rocks and in the waters of a number of mineral springs. Lithium compounds are used in a wide array of applications ranging from the production of plastics and synthetic rubber to textile dyes.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends and Drivers:
Compounds of lithium are used for making enamels, ceramics, glass and lubricants for high temperature applications. As these products are further used in construction activities, the investments in infrastructure developments, renovation of buildings and new housing projects are projected to fuel the growth of global lithium compound market.
Lithium Compound Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented on the basis of type, end-use and geography
Segmentation by Type
- Lithium Carbonate
- Lithium Hydroxide
- Lithium Concentrate
- Lithium Metal
- Lithium Chloride
- Butyllithium
- Other Lithium Compound
Segmentation by End-Use
- Batteries
- Glass and Glass Ceramics
- Automotive Parts
- Greases
- Metallurgy
- Polymer
- Air Treatment
- Others
Segmentation by Region
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Who are the Major Lithium Compound Key players?
The report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders, including.
- SQM
- FMC Corporation
- Orocobre Limited
- Lithium Americas Corp
- Neometals Ltd
