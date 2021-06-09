Software-Defined Anything Market Size, Companies Share, Growth, Opportunities, Trends And Scope Forecast To 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Software-Defined Anything Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, The global software-defined anything market grew at a CAGR of 28% during 2014-2019. Software-defined anything (SDx) stands for an advanced technique which controls multiple networks through virtual, automated solutions instead of conventional hardware devices. It helps in establishing a compatible framework for numerous network topologies as well as complex data-intensive applications. Software-defined anything provides faster network operations, cost optimization, centralized data security, enhanced flexibility, etc. As a result, it finds extensive applications across diverse industries, including BFSI, healthcare, telecom, IT, transportation, etc.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/software-defined-anything-market/requestsample

The global market is primarily driven by the growing prominence of Software-defined Data Center (SDDC). Additionally, the continuous upgradation of existing data centers with virtual networking systems and cloud-based services is also augmenting the demand for SDx. Besides this, the rising adoption of software-defined networking (SDN) across both private and public sectors based on Big data and cloud computing technologies is further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the increasing concerns over complex IT infrastructure management and computing issues will continue to drive the global market for SDx solutions in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global software-defined anything market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Cisco System Inc.

Dell technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

International Business Machines Corporation

VMware

Juniper Networks Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Aryaka Networks Inc.

Arista Networks Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

NEC Corporation

NetApp Inc.

Pivot3

Bigleaf Network Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Software-Defined Network

Software-Defined Wide Area Network

Software-Defined Data Centre Software-Defined Computing Software-Defined Storage Software-Defined Data Centre Networking



Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Service Provider

Banking Financial Service and Insurance

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Education

Transportation

Utilities

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Telecom

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/software-defined-anything-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

E-Learning Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-learning-market

Cloud Backup Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cloud-backup-market

Test Preparation Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/test-preparation-market

Carbon Footprint Management Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/carbon-footprint-management-market

Behavioral Biometrics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/behavioral-biometrics-market

Customer Self-service Software Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/customer-self-service-software-market

Web Hosting Services Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/web-hosting-services-market

Gaming Simulators Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gaming-simulators-market

Fashion Influencer Marketing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fashion-influencer-marketing-market

Latin America Ott Platform Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/latin-america-ott-platform-market

United States 3d Printing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-3d-printing-market

Core Banking Software Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/core-banking-software-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:



IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800