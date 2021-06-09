Predictive Analytics Market Analysis by Industry Size, Future Evolution, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Predictive Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global predictive analytics market reached a strong growth in 2020. Predictive analytics stands for a subset of advanced analytics that is designed to predict the likelihood of future events by observing historical and current data. It examines the data using several statistical techniques, such as Big Data, Machine Learning, Data Mining, etc. Predictive analytics offers numerous benefits in improving marketing campaigns, optimizing customer experiences, detecting frauds, reducing financial risks, enhancing business efficiency, etc.
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/predictive-analytics-market/requestsample
The emerging Industry 4.0 trend, along with the increasing penetration of industrial automation solutions, is primarily driving the global market for predictive analytics. Moreover, the rising adoption of predictive analytics for analyzing large volumes of data and high revenue-generating opportunities is also propelling the market growth. Additionally, the growing demand for robust business strategies and improved decision-making in real-time is further augmenting the demand for predictive analytics across numerous organizations. In the coming years, the escalating integration of predictive analytics with several advanced technologies, such as Data Mining, AI, Big Data, virtual reality, etc., will continue to drive the global market. Looking forward, the global predictive analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- Microsoft Corporation
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)
- NTT Data Corporation (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone CORPORATION)
- Tableau Software LLC (Salesforce.com.Inc)
- Tibco Software Inc.
- RapidMiner Inc.
- Altair Engineering Inc
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Business Function:
- Marketing
- Sales
- Finance
- Human Resource
- Operations
- Others
Breakup by Solution:
- Customer Analytics
- Financial Analytics
- Marketing and Sales Analytics
- Network Analytics
- Risk Analytics
- Supply Chain Analytics
- Web and Social Media Analytics
- Operations Management
- Workforce Management
- Others
Breakup by Service:
- Deployment/Installation
- Training and Consulting
- Support and Maintenance
Breakup by Deployment:
- Cloud-based
- On-premises
Breakup by Organization Size:
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Breakup by End Use Industry:
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
- Telecommunication and IT
- Retail and E-Commerce
- Healthcare and Life Science
- Manufacturing
- Government and Defense
- Energy and Utility
- Transport and Logistics
- Media and Entertainment
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/predictive-analytics-market
We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports by IMARC Group:
Test Preparation Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/test-preparation-market
Carbon Footprint Management Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/carbon-footprint-management-market
Software-Defined Anything Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/software-defined-anything-market
Behavioral Biometrics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/behavioral-biometrics-market
Customer Self-Service Software Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/customer-self-service-software-market
Web Hosting Services Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/web-hosting-services-market
Gaming Simulators Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gaming-simulators-market
Fashion influencer marketing market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fashion-influencer-marketing-market
Latin America OTT Platform Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/latin-america-ott-platform-market
United States 3D Printing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-3d-printing-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: [email protected]
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800https://bisouv.com/