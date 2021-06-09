Predictive Analytics Market Analysis by Industry Size, Future Evolution, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Predictive Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global predictive analytics market reached a strong growth in 2020. Predictive analytics stands for a subset of advanced analytics that is designed to predict the likelihood of future events by observing historical and current data. It examines the data using several statistical techniques, such as Big Data, Machine Learning, Data Mining, etc. Predictive analytics offers numerous benefits in improving marketing campaigns, optimizing customer experiences, detecting frauds, reducing financial risks, enhancing business efficiency, etc.

The emerging Industry 4.0 trend, along with the increasing penetration of industrial automation solutions, is primarily driving the global market for predictive analytics. Moreover, the rising adoption of predictive analytics for analyzing large volumes of data and high revenue-generating opportunities is also propelling the market growth. Additionally, the growing demand for robust business strategies and improved decision-making in real-time is further augmenting the demand for predictive analytics across numerous organizations. In the coming years, the escalating integration of predictive analytics with several advanced technologies, such as Data Mining, AI, Big Data, virtual reality, etc., will continue to drive the global market. Looking forward, the global predictive analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

NTT Data Corporation (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone CORPORATION)

Tableau Software LLC (Salesforce.com.Inc)

Tibco Software Inc.

RapidMiner Inc.

Altair Engineering Inc

Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Business Function:

Marketing

Sales

Finance

Human Resource

Operations

Others

Breakup by Solution:

Customer Analytics

Financial Analytics

Marketing and Sales Analytics

Network Analytics

Risk Analytics

Supply Chain Analytics

Web and Social Media Analytics

Operations Management

Workforce Management

Others

Breakup by Service:

Deployment/Installation

Training and Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Breakup by Deployment:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Telecommunication and IT

Retail and E-Commerce

Healthcare and Life Science

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Energy and Utility

Transport and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

