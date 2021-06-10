Seed Treatment Market Trends 2021-2026 | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Seed Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global seed treatment market to exhibit strong growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Seed treatment refers to a process in which physical, chemical or biological agents are applied to seeds before sowing them. It includes several stages, such as exposing seeds to the sun, immersing them in nutrient-rich water, coating, priming, pelleting, phytosanitary treatment and microbial inoculation. It helps in suppressing, controlling or repelling pathogens, insects and other pests, improving the germination of seeds, shielding them from rotting and offering protection from storage insects.

Global Seed Treatment Market Trends:

Insects and seed-borne and early season diseases lead to devastating consequences in agriculture if not managed timely. With rapid urbanization and the growing global population, there has been an increase in the emphasis to grow more food using less land, water and human resources. As a result, there is a rise in the demand for seed treatment across the globe. Apart from this, the high prices of hybrid and genetically modified seeds represent another major factor that is strengthening the market growth. Furthermore, leading manufacturers in the industry are focusing on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to introduce new products by taking advantage of innovations in both biology and chemistry of new seed treatment technologies. They are also increasing research and development (R&D) to improve crop quality. Other factors anticipated to propel the market growth include favorable government initiatives undertaken in numerous countries and increasing awareness among the farming community about the benefits offered by seed treatment.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Summary:

Based on the type, the market has been bifurcated into chemical and non-chemical treatment. At present, chemical seed treatment represents the most popular segment.

On the basis of the application technique, the market has been segmented into seed coating, seed dressing and seed pelleting, and others.

The market has been analyzed on the basis of the crop type into corn/maize, soybean, wheat, rice, cotton and others. Amongst these, corn/maize exhibits a clear dominance in the market.

Based on the function, the market has been segregated into seed protection, seed enhancement and others. Seed protection accounts for the majority of the total market share.

Region-wise, the market has been divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America currently enjoys the leading position in the market.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being Bayer AG, Syngenta AG, BASF SE, DOW AgroSciences LLC, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Nufarm Ltd., FMC Corporation, Arysta LifeScience Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., UPL Limited, Incotec (Croda International Plc), Germains Seed Technology, Inc. and Advanced Biological Marketing Inc.

