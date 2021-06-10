Organ Preservation Market Research Report 2021, Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players 2026

The global organ preservation market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 218 Million by 2026.
Organ preservation refers to the process of preserving the healthy organ that is received from a donor until it is transplanted into the body of the receiver. It is performed using numerous techniques, which include static cold storage (SCS), hypothermic machine perfusion and normothermic machine perfusion (NMP), to maintain the temperature and oxygen levels of kidneys, liver, lungs, heart and other organs. Amongst these, static cold storage (SCS) currently represents one of the widely preferred methods to minimize tissue damage and keep organs feasible before transplantation.
Market Trends
The rising geriatric population represents one of the key factors escalating the demand for organ preservation as older people are more prone to health problems and organ failure. Additionally, several governing and non-governing authorities are encouraging organ donation, which in turn is propelling the market growth. Other than this, the introduction of innovative and advanced solutions, such as Celsior and Collins solutions, are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.
The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, Preservation Solution, Organ Donation Type, Technique, Organ Type and end user.
Market Segmentation by Preservation Solution:
UW Solution
Custodiol HTK
Perfadex
Others
Market Segmentation by Organ Donation Type:
Living Organ Donation
Deceased Organ Donation
Market Segmentation by Technique:
Static Cold Storage Technique
Hypothermic Machine Perfusion
Normothermic Machine Perfusion
Others
Market Segmentation by Organ Type:
Kidney
Liver
Lung
Heart
Others
Market Segmentation by End-User:
Hospitals and Clinics
Organ Banks
Others
Market Segmentation by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 21st Century Medicine, Biolife Solutions, Bridge to Life Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH, Essential Pharmaceuticals., Lifeline Scientific, OrganOx, Paragonix Technologies, TransMedics, Waters Medical Systems, Xvivo Perfusion, etc.
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
