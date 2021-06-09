Packaging Machinery Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Growth, Key Players And Forecast – IMARC Group

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Packaging Machinery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, estimates that the global packaging machinery market reached a value of US$ 49.2 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global packaging machinery market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years (2021-2026). Packaging machinery is widely utilized for packing products and components. They perform numerous functions, which are essential for ensuring the safety of packaged goods. Apart from this, the packaging improves the appearance of products, protects them against biological contamination and extends their shelf life. It also plays a pivotal role in product differentiation. Packaging machines are employed for bagging, packing, unpacking, bottling, sealing, lidding, inspection, wrapping, labeling, encoding and palletizing the products. The packaging process is automated at different levels by using films, seals, wraps, forms and packages.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Packaging Machinery Market Trends:

Various factors such as hectic lifestyles, changing dietary preferences and inflating per capita income have led individuals to shift towards convenience and ready-to-eat food products. Consequently, a thriving food and beverage industry, in confluence with the escalating popularity of online food delivery services, has catalyzed the demand for packaging solutions. Moreover, there has been a rise in the demand for convenient packaging solutions for medicines and other related products due to an increase in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases. Furthermore, developments, such as the advent of energy-efficient packaging machinery, are also expected to provide a thrust to the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Bsarry-Wehmiller Companies

GEA Group

Illinois Tool Works

Krones

Robert Bosch GmbH

Adelphi Packaging Machinery

Aetna Group

B&H Labelling Systems

Bosch Packaging Machinery

Bradman Lake Group

CKD Group

Coesia SpA

Fuji Machinery Company

Harland Machine Systems Ltd.

Breakup by Machine Type:

Filling Machines

FFS (Form, Fill and Seal) Machines

Cartoning Machines

Palletizing Machines

Labeling Machines

Wrapping Machines

Cleaning & Sterilizing Machines

Others

Breakup by Technology:

General Packaging

Modified Atmosphere Packaging

Vacuum Packaging

Breakup by End-Use:

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceutical and Personal Care

Chemicals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

