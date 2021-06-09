North America Avocado Processing Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2020-25

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Avocado Processing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the north america avocado processing market reached a value of US$ 770.4 Million in 2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1,169.2 Million by 2025, registering a CAGR of around 7.2% during 2020-2025.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Processed avocado is characterized by a rich and creamy texture. It is a rich source of minerals, proteins, potassium, monounsaturated omega-9 fatty acids, and vitamins A, D, and E. It is used in preparation of wraps, salads, sandwiches, and sushi rolls. It is widely preferred by health-conscious consumers as its consumption aids in regulating digestion, maintaining cholesterol levels and improving heart health. It is also used in the formulation of numerous personal care and cosmetic products due to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

The North America avocado processing market is majorly driven by considerable growth in the food sector. This is supported by the changing dietary preferences and the inflating disposable income levels of the masses. Additionally, the rising inclination toward global cuisines and westernization of food patterns are also contributing to the market growth. The market is further driven by the increasing preference for avocado oil for cooking in household and commercial settings as it contains high concentration of beneficiary fatty acids. Moreover, the usage of processed avocado in personal care products aids in treating acne, calming itchiness, increasing collagen metabolism and healing chapped skin. With the escalating preference for natural and organic personal care products among the masses, this is acting as a major growth-inducing factor.

North America Avocado Processing Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the north america avocado processing market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the north america avocado processing market on the basis of product type, application, and country.

Breakup by Product Type:

Guacamole

Avocado Oil

Frozen Avocado

Avocado Sauce

Others

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Breakup by Country:

United States

Canada

Mexico

