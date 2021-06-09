Aviation Test Equipment Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aviation Test Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global aviation test equipment market reached a value of around US$ 7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Aviation test equipment refers to an instrument or tool that is used for the maintenance of pneumatic systems and hydraulic systems in an aircraft. They also resolve electrical and mechanical issues, conduct performance checks, and repair the brakes and other components of the various aircraft devices. Nowadays, the demand for aviation test equipment has escalated as they ensure inspection, evaluation, and qualification testing of the aircraft to improve its reliability and safety, reduce life-cycle cost, and advance testability.
The global aviation test equipment market is primarily driven by its extensive demand in the defense and aerospace sectors. In the defense industry, aviation test equipment aid in the construction, improvement and integration of several weapon systems. On the other hand, they are utilized for calibration, inspection, evaluation and testing of aircraft. Besides this, there has been an increasing trend of software-adaptable solutions and their ability to test multiple weapons. As a result, governments of various nations are making extensive investments in research and development (R&D) activities to develop more advanced product variants, which are expected to provide a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.
Aviation Test Equipment Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global aviation test equipment market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Boeing
- General Electric Co.
- 3M
- Airbus
- Rockwell Collins
- Moog Inc.
- Teradyne Inc.
- SPHEREA Test & Services
- Rolls Royce Holdings Plc
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global aviation test equipment market on the basis of type, end-use sector and region.
Breakup by Type:
- Electrical
- Hydraulic
- Pneumatic
- Others
Breakup by End-Use Sector:
- Commercial Sector
- Defense/Military Sector
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
