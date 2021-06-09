Air Cargo Security and Screening Systems Market Share, Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast Till 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Air Cargo Security and Screening Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global air cargo security and screening systems market reached a value of US$ 673 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Airports are installed with air cargo security and screening systems for inspecting and screening cargo consignments. These systems check for the presence of unlawful or hazardous items in the cargo. They are also utilized to inspect the compliance of a shipment with safety and business protocols. These systems handle large volumes of cargo relatively quickly and more efficiently than manual examination. With the growing number of airlines, along with increasing global trade, the demand for air cargo screening and security systems is being propelled worldwide.

Air Cargo Security and Screening Systems Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global air cargo security and screening systems market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

3DX-RAY

American Science and Engineering

L-3 Communications Security and Detection Systems, Inc

Morpho Detection, LLC

Rapiscan Systems

Armstrong Monitoring

Astrophysics, Inc.

CEIA

Autoclear LLC

Gilardoni

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global air cargo security and screening systems market on the basis of technology, size of screening systems, application and region.

Breakup by Technology:

X-Ray Systems

ETD (Explosive Trace Detection)

EDS (Explosive Detection Systems)

Breakup by Size of Screening Systems:

For Small Cargo

For Break and Pallet Cargo

For Oversized Cargo

Breakup by Application:

Narcotics Detection

Explosive Detection

Metal and Contraband Detection

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

