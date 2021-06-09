Indian Plywood Market Trends, Size, Growth, Driving Factors, Top Companies, Industry Demand and Future Scope by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Indian Plywood Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Indian plywood market reached a value of INR 222.5 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Plywood refers to the material that is made by assembling three or more thin layers of wood. It forms a flat sheet, which is extremely versatile and widely utilized for a wide array of structural, exterior and interior paneling applications. Since plywood provides increased stability to a structure even under temperature and moisture changes, it is widely utilized in the construction sector for building floors, walls, and roofs. Also, plywood does not corrode, which makes it an ideal choice for various chemical works. Since it is characterized by high strength to weight ratios and cost-effectiveness, it is extensively used for applications such as formworks and furniture manufacturing.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The Indian plywood market is primarily driven by the growing demand for plywood from the residential sector in the country. This is facilitated by the increasing population, shifting lifestyle patterns and the increasing number of nuclear families across India. In line with this, there has been a considerable increase in the refurbishment and renovation of existing residential areas, supported by rapid urbanization, inflating disposable incomes and improving living standards of the working population. A majority of the population prefers apartments that are semi-furnished or fully furnished, owing to the associated convenience, which, in turn, is propelling the demand for plywood in the Indian market. Apart from this, numerous key players are collaborating and entering into joint ventures with regional plywood manufacturers based across India. The majority of these manufacturers are based out of areas that have an abundance of raw material supply, which ensures an assured supply of finished products at competitive prices.

Indian Plywood Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the Indian plywood market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Greenply

Century Plyboards Limited

Uniply

Kitply

Merino

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Residential and Commercial Applications

Residential

Commercial

Breakup by Organised and Unorganised Sector

Organised

Unorganised

Breakup by New Construction and Replacement

New Construction

Replacement

Breakup by Region

North India

East India

West and Central India

South India

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

