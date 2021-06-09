Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Procurement Intelligence Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global Market Forecasts, Analysis 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global point-of-care diagnostics market reached a strong growth in 2020. Point-of-care (PoC) diagnostics include the medical testing conducted to obtain a quick diagnosis and instant detection of critical illnesses. PoC testing uses several portable instruments for glucose monitoring and detection of infectious disease, cardiometabolic, urinalysis, etc. It also aids in delivering diagnostic facilities to remote locations where setting up a clinical laboratory is challenging. The testing equipment is often integrated with medical vehicles, including helicopters, air ambulances, airplanes, and spacecraft.
The high prevalence of chronic diseases, along with the rising geriatric population, is augmenting the demand for point-of-care (PoC) diagnostics. Moreover, technological advancements have led to the development of miniaturized devices, thereby driving the market growth. Furthermore, rapid integration with PoC devices with wireless technology has enabled healthcare professionals to maintain electronic medical records (EMR). These records facilitate the direct transmission of test results from PoC devices to the lab specialists, thus reducing the chances of discrepancies. The market is further propelled by the inclusion of home-testing cancer kits to monitor and analyze tumor cells. Besides this, rising R&D activities to develop molecular diagnostic devices and the growing demand for early disease detection are anticipated to boost the point-of-care (PoC) diagnostics market. looking forward imarc group expects the global market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Beckman Coulter Inc.
- Becton
- Dickinson and Company
- Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Instrumentation Laboratory
- Johnson & Johnson
- Nova Biomedical Corporation
- Pts Diagnostics
- Qiagen
- Siemens
- Trinity Biotech
Breakup by Product Type:
- Blood-Glucose Monitoring Kit
- Cardio-Metabolic Monitoring Kit
- Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Kit
- Infectious Disease Testing Kit
- Cholesterol Test Strip
- Hematology Testing Kit
- Others
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Platform:
- Lateral Flow Assays
- Dipsticks
- Microfluidics
- Molecular Diagnostics
- Immunoassays
Breakup by Prescription Mode:
- Prescription-Based Testing
- OTC Testing
Breakup by End-User:
- Professional Diagnostic Centers
- Home Care
- Research Laboratories
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
