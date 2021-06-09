Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Procurement Intelligence Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global Market Forecasts, Analysis 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global point-of-care diagnostics market reached a strong growth in 2020. Point-of-care (PoC) diagnostics include the medical testing conducted to obtain a quick diagnosis and instant detection of critical illnesses. PoC testing uses several portable instruments for glucose monitoring and detection of infectious disease, cardiometabolic, urinalysis, etc. It also aids in delivering diagnostic facilities to remote locations where setting up a clinical laboratory is challenging. The testing equipment is often integrated with medical vehicles, including helicopters, air ambulances, airplanes, and spacecraft.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/point-of-care-diagnostics-market/requestsample

The high prevalence of chronic diseases, along with the rising geriatric population, is augmenting the demand for point-of-care (PoC) diagnostics. Moreover, technological advancements have led to the development of miniaturized devices, thereby driving the market growth. Furthermore, rapid integration with PoC devices with wireless technology has enabled healthcare professionals to maintain electronic medical records (EMR). These records facilitate the direct transmission of test results from PoC devices to the lab specialists, thus reducing the chances of discrepancies. The market is further propelled by the inclusion of home-testing cancer kits to monitor and analyze tumor cells. Besides this, rising R&D activities to develop molecular diagnostic devices and the growing demand for early disease detection are anticipated to boost the point-of-care (PoC) diagnostics market. looking forward imarc group expects the global market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Instrumentation Laboratory

Johnson & Johnson

Nova Biomedical Corporation

Pts Diagnostics

Qiagen

Siemens

Trinity Biotech

Breakup by Product Type:

Blood-Glucose Monitoring Kit

Cardio-Metabolic Monitoring Kit

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Kit

Infectious Disease Testing Kit

Cholesterol Test Strip

Hematology Testing Kit

Others

Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Platform:

Lateral Flow Assays

Dipsticks

Microfluidics

Molecular Diagnostics

Immunoassays

Breakup by Prescription Mode:

Prescription-Based Testing

OTC Testing

Breakup by End-User:

Professional Diagnostic Centers

Home Care

Research Laboratories

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/point-of-care-diagnostics-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Latin America Generic Drug Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/latin-america-generic-drug-market

North Africa Generic Drug Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-africa-generic-drug-market

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/negative-pressure-wound-therapy-market

Bioinformatics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bioinformatics-market

Oncology Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/oncology-active-pharmaceutical-ingredients-market

Apheresis Equipment Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/apheresis-equipment-market

Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hospital-infection-therapeutics-market

RNA Interference Drug Delivery Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rna-interference-drug-delivery-market

Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/multiple-sclerosis-therapies-market

Portable Medical Ventilators Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/portable-medical-ventilators-market

Nucleic Acid Labelling Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/nucleic-acid-labelling-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800