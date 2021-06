Business Analytics Market Report 2021, Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key Players 2026

Adobe Systems Incorporated

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Microstrategy Incorporated

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Tableau Software

Tibco Software Inc.

Query, Reporting and Analysis Tools

Advanced and Predictive Analytics

Location Intelligence

Content Analytics

Data Warehousing Platform

Others

Cloud-based

On-Premises

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Size Enterprises

BFSI

Energy and Power

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Government

Education

Media and Entertainment

Telecom and IT

Others

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “,” the global business analytics market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026. We are regularly tracking the direct effect ofon the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report. Business analytics is a data management solution, which includes collating, sorting, processing and transforming data into business insights. It utilizes sophisticated data, quantitative analysis, mathematical models, information systems, computer science, operations research to analyze the data, develop models, predict future events and recommend adequate actions to maximize ideal outcomes. Some of the main components of data analytics are data aggregation, data mining, association and sequence identification, text mining, forecasting, predictive analytics, optimization, and data visualization.The rising adoption of the internet of things (IoT), machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) are increasing the volume and complexity of data sets. This, along with the growing mobile data and cloud computing traffic, is escalating the demand for business analytics across the globe. Additionally, business analytics aids an organization in analyzing historical data and performances of its business processes for better decision-making and optimal management of resources. Owing to this, there is increasing adoption of business analytics in the telecom and IT sectors, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the expanding application of business analytics in the healthcare, energy and power, media and entertainment and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sectors, is expected to create a positive outlook for the market growth in the upcoming years.t:If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.IMARC Group 30 N Gould St, Ste R Sheridan, WY 82801, USA Email: [email protected] Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800 https://bisouv.com/