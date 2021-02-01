Smoothies Market Forecast 2021-26: Size, Share, Competitive Analysis and Industry Trends – IMARC Group

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smoothies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global smoothies market reached a value of around US$ 14 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the global smoothies market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. A smoothie is a thick beverage that is prepared by blending fruits, vegetables and other ingredients like milk, seeds, yogurt, ice-cubes, sweeteners and supplements. As it is rich in vitamins and fibers and can be stored for later consumption, it is gaining traction among consumers as a convenient meal replacement. On account of the hectic lifestyles and long working hours, a rise in the trend of on-the-go-meal options has been observed which, in turn, is spurring the demand for smoothies around the world.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smoothies-market/requestsample

Global Smoothies Market Trends:

One of the significant trends witnessed in the market is the rising popularity of green smoothies. Consumers nowadays are incorporating green leafy vegetables, such as kale, lettuce, spinach and collard greens, into their smoothies to improve digestion, enhance the nutritional content, boost the immune system and minimize unhealthy food cravings. Apart from this, consumers are altering their everyday diet and adopting healthier lifestyles due to growing health consciousness. Consequently, they are shifting from carbohydrate-laden food products toward protein-enriched snacks and meals like smoothies to meet their daily nutritional requirements. Further, owing to the improving economic conditions and sedentary lifestyles of consumers, dietary deficiencies have now been replaced with chronic diseases like stroke, obesity, diabetes, arthritis and heart attacks. This, coupled with the rising consumption of convenient health-food items such as smoothies, is impelling the market growth.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2RKH0u7

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Smoothie King

Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies

Suja Juice

Innocent Drinks

Bolthouse Farms

Jamba Juice Company

Ella’s Kitchen Ltd.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc

Tropical Smoothie Café

Breakup by Product:

Dairy-Based

Fruit-Based

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Restaurants and Smoothie Bars

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others

Breakup by Packaging Material:

Plastic

Paper

Glass

Others

Breakup by Consumption Pattern:

Out of Home

At Home

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Other Reports by IMARC Group:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/asia-pacific-scada-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/asia-pacific-virtual-reality-gaming-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/south-korea-virtual-reality-gaming-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/asia-pacific-gluten-free-oats-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/asia-pacific-welding-consumables-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/europe-welding-consumables-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/electronic-design-automation-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-10

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/micromachining-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-10

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/transplant-box-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-10

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/maternity-innerwear-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-10