Alginate Market Share, Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast Till 2026: IMARC Group

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Alginate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global alginate market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Alginate, or alginic acid, is a naturally occurring polysaccharide usually extricated from brown algae. It is widely available in filamentous and granular forms of calcium, sodium, and potassium alginate combined with water to form a viscous gum. As a result, alginate is used to cast dental molds and thickening of food products, such as frozen desserts, jellies, jams, ice-creams, marmalades, chocolates, instant noodles, etc. It also finds extensive applications across numerous industries, including textiles, paper and pulp, paint and adhesives, etc.
A significant rise in the food processing industry is driving the demand for alginate as a natural additive to prepare various convenience and ready-to-eat (RTE) food products. Furthermore, the expanding applications of sodium and calcium alginate fibers in the medical sector for producing wound dressings based on their porous structure and high fluid absorption capacity, are also propelling the market growth. Besides this, the growing utilization of alginate derivatives for textile dyeing, printing, and designing, is further bolstering the market growth. Various other factors, such as the escalating demand for biomedical compounds with personalized physicochemical properties and rising product adoption as an animal feed additive, are anticipated to drive the global market for alginate in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global alginate market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
- Algaia SA (Maabarot Products Ltd.)
- Compañia Española de Algas Marinas (CEAMSA)
- DuPont De Nemours Inc.
- Ingredients Solutions Inc.
- IRO Alginate Industry Co. Ltd.
- KIMICA Corporation
- Marine Biopolymers Limited
- Shandong Jiejing Group Corporation
- SNAP Natural & Alginate Product Pvt. Ltd.
- SNP Inc.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
- High M
- High G
Breakup by Product:
- Sodium Alginate
- Calcium Alginate
- Potassium Alginate
- Propylene Glycol Alginate
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Food and Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
- Cosmetics
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
