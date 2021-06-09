Web Content Management Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Insights, Share, Size, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2025

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Web Content Management Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” finds that the global web content management market grew at a CAGR of around 18% during 2014-2019 and expected to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

A web content management (WCM) is a set of tools that provides an organization with a way to manage digital information on a webpage through creating and maintaining content without prior knowledge of web programming or markup languages. It also helps to create, change, collect, store and display content on websites. WCM is a subsection of content management that manages the integrity, revisions and lifecycle of information and specializes in content that is specifically designed for the web. Nowadays, WCM is extensively used by businesses to promote their brands, encourage interactions with customers present online, and increase their revenue by delivering personalized content to clients.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Web Content Management Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Acquia Inc., Adobe Inc., Contentful Inc., Crownpeak Technology Inc., Episerver Inc., e-Spirit AG (Adesso AG), International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SDL Plc and Sitecore Corporation A/S.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, component, deployment type, organization size and vertical.

Breakup by Component:

Solutions

Services

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Retail

Education

Government

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

and Entertainment Travel and Hospitality

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

