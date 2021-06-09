Organic Dairy Market 2021-26: Global Industry Growth, Size, Key Drivers and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Organic Dairy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global organic dairy market size reached a value of US$ 20 Billion in 2020. Organic dairy products are obtained from livestock that is raised using organic farming methods. These products are considered relatively healthier as they are rich in vitamins, anti-oxidants, omega-3 fatty acids and conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) when compared with conventional dairy items. Moreover, they offer various health benefits such as boosting metabolism, strengthening immunity, minimizing muscle and joint pain, and reducing the risk of developing cancer and heart diseases. Currently, different types of organic dairy products are available in the market including milk, yogurt, flavored milk, cheese and ice cream, which cater to the varied tastes and preferences of a large consumer base.

Market Trends:

With rapid urbanization, sedentary lifestyles and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, consumers are becoming relatively more aware of the negative impact of regular consumption of synthetic ingredients. As a result, there has been a rise in the demand for organic dairy products across the globe. Apart from this, the governments in several countries are launching educational campaigns and introducing numerous schemes to encourage organic farming by providing technical assistance to farmers for adopting organic farming methods. For instance, under the National Horticulture Mission, the Government of India is providing incentives for the cultivation of natural food products. Similarly, the EU has adopted new rules for organic production and labeling to guarantee fair competition for farmers as well as operators. Further, the distribution and supply chain infrastructure for organic dairy products is improving worldwide. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global organic dairy market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

Breakup by Product Type:

Fluid Milk

Yogurt

Cheese

Butter

Cream

Others

Organic fluid milk currently accounts for the majority of the total global market .

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Pouches

Tetra-packs

Bottles

Cans

Others

Tetra-packs are considered ideal for the packaging of dairy products as they aid in preserving their overall nutritional value for a longer time.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Discount Stores

Convenience and Grocery Stores

Organic Specialty Stores

Online/E-Retailing

Direct Sales

Others

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed along with detailed profiles of key players operating in the industry.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

