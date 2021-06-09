Energy ESO Market Research Report 2021-26: Global Size, Share and Industry Trends and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Energy ESO Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global energy ESO market is currently experiencing strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global energy ESO market to grow at a CAGR of around 17% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Energy engineering services outsourcing (ESO) is the process of hiring outside energy service providers (ESPs) to perform in-house tasks. The emergence of new technologies includes digitization of power plants, virtual prototyping, smart grid management, and embedded product engineering. Consequently, ESPs are shifting towards more advanced systems that can provide more predictable and high-quality services. ESO also reduces the investment and labor costs by outsourcing services to ESPs and execute appropriate strategies to complete projects promptly.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The increasing urbanization and escalating demand for energy are primarily driving the growth of the energy ESO market. Moreover, the growing concerns towards energy plants’ operating efficiency and the rising investments in renewable and clean energy resources have increased the demand for ESO services globally. Furthermore, the escalating need for real-time analytics services that can handle the energy industry requirements is also augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the growing adoption of advanced engineering technologies by outsourcing firms to enable their clients to exchange confidential data on specific projects and equipment performance will continue to bolster the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Altair Engineering Inc.

ALTEN Group

Altran Technologies (Capgemini SE)

Assystem (HDL Development SAS)

Cyient Limited

ESI Group

Luxoft (DXC Technology Company)

Mott Macdonald

QuEST Global Services Pte. Ltd.

Rilco Engineering Services

Semcon

Total OutSource Inc. (UCA Group Inc).

Breakup by Service:

R&D and Designing

Structuring and Layout

Digitization

Implementation and Maintenance

Breakup by Location:

Onshore

Offshore

Breakup by Energy Source:

Renewable

Non-Renewable

Chemical Processing

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

