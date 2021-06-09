Vibration Sensor Market 2021-26: Global Growth, Key Players and Forecast Trends – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Vibration Sensor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global vibration sensor market size witnessed moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market value is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. A vibration sensor is a device used for measuring the amount and frequency of vibration in a piece of equipment or system. It can either connect directly or monitor wirelessly to examine the condition of machines, bridges, buildings and predict future breakdowns. Vibration sensors also detect imbalances in the assets and offer insight to the maintenance teams. As a result, it helps prevent equipment failure and provides major repairs in time in case of any discrepancies in frequency levels. In recent years, vibration sensors are increasingly adopted due to the rising need for machine condition monitoring and maintenance.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Vibration Sensor Market Trends:
The global vibration sensor market is primarily driven by the expanding manufacturing sector and the automotive and oil and gas industries. Vibration sensors measure and record the changes in acceleration, velocity and displacement caused by faults in machines and rectify any external excitation. Emerging industrial automation and growing preference for predictive maintenance tools and techniques for monitoring the condition of equipment and devices to identify symptoms of wear and failure are further propelling the market growth. These sensors are employed in rotating machinery, including pumps, motors, bearings, and turbines. Besides this, the integration of the internet of things (IoT), machine learning (ML), wireless sensor networks, cloud-based analysis, and big data with machine vibration measurements has also escalated the demand for vibration sensors. Moreover, technological advancements made by manufacturers, such as the introduction of fiber optics and micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) sensors that are resistant to extreme climatic conditions, are widely being deployed in various monitoring applications. Furthermore, the launch of smart vibrating sensors that monitor the surface temperature of machines and calculate vibration characteristics are positively influencing the market growth across the globe.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Bosch Sensortec GmbH (Robert Bosch GmbH)
- Dytran Instruments Inc.
- Emerson Electric Corp.
- FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc.
- Hansford Sensors Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- National Instruments Corporation
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- Rockwell Automation
- Safran Colibrys SA
- SKF
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated
Breakup by Product:
- Accelerometers
- Velocity Sensors
- Non-Contact Displacement Transducers
- Others
Breakup by Technology:
- Piezoresistive
- Strain Gauge
- Variable Capacitance
- Optical
- Others
Breakup by Material:
- Doped Silicon
- Piezoelectric Ceramics
- Quartz
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Aerospace and Defence
- Consumer Electronics
- Industrial Machinery
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance
- Market Outlook
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
