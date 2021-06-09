Leaf Blower Market 2021-26: Key Players, Size, Share and Industry Trends – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Leaf Blower Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global leaf blower market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026. A leaf blower is a sort of gardening tool that propels air from a nozzle to move and collect loose grass, leaves and other yard debris. It is equipped with a two-stroke or four-stroke engine, which is powered by a battery, gasoline, or electric-based motor. Common types of leaf blowers available in the market include cordless, handheld petrol, handheld electric, wheeled petrol, lawn sweepers and vacuum-based blowers. They offer several benefits, such as greater convenience in cleaning gardens, lawns and patios, enhanced portability and cost- and time-efficiency.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

Rapid urbanization, along with the increasing availability of backyard and garden maintenance services, is primarily driving the market for leaf blower. Furthermore, the rising awareness among the consumers towards the benefits offered by highly efficient gardening equipment is also augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the widespread adoption of electric and battery-operated product variants is providing a thrust to the global market. Compared to the conventionally used leaf blowers, these variants are relatively lighter, can perform heavy-duty and industrial tasks with low energy and have a longer operational life. Several other factors, including aggressive promotional strategies by manufacturers, along with the easy availability of a wide range of leaf blowers on online retail channels, are expected to further bolster the market growth over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Some of these key players include:

Breakup by Product Type:

Cordless Leaf Blower

Corded Leaf Blower

Breakup by Type:

Handheld

Backpack

Walk Behind

Breakup by Engine Type:

Two Cycle

Four Cycle

Breakup by Power Source:

Gasoline

Battery

Electric

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by End User:

Residential

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

