Vaccine Market Forecast 2021-26: Research, Key Player, Growth and Industry Trends – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Vaccine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global vaccine market size reached US$ 41.4 Billion in 2020. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2026. Vaccine refers to a biological substance that stimulates the production of antibodies against various pathogens present in the body. It is usually manufactured by utilizing disease-causing agents and chemical drugs that function as antigens in disease prevention. Vaccines are generally available as conjugate vaccines, inactivated vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and toxoid vaccines. They protect from various life-threatening diseases, including measles, polio, diphtheria, meningitis, influenza, tetanus, etc. Vaccines are widely used for immunization across hospitals, clinics, and vaccination centers and for research purposes in academic and clinical laboratories.
Global Vaccine Market Trends:
The growing cases of various infectious diseases and increasing consumer awareness towards effective immunization are catalyzing the demand for vaccines. Moreover, the rising involvement of several governments and global organizations, such as UNICEF, WHO, World Bank, etc., in developing adequate vaccination facilities is also providing a thrust to the market. Additionally, global market is further propelled by the growing number of child deaths due to various infectious diseases, such as hepatitis, rubella, polio, measles, etc., particularly across the under-developed countries. Besides this, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, along with rising awareness towards the early diagnosis and prevention of this infection is expected to further drive the demand for efficient vaccines across the globe in the coming years.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Bharat Biotech International Limited
- Bavarian Nordic A/S
- CSL Limited
- Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson, Inc.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation)
- Novavax Inc.
- Panacea Biotec Ltd.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi Pasteur SA (Sanofi SA)
- Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Breakup by Technology:
- Conjugate Vaccines
- Inactivated and Subunit Vaccines
- Live Attenuated Vaccines
- Recombinant Vaccines
- Toxoid Vaccines
- Others
Breakup by Patient Type:
- Paediatric
- Adult
Breakup by Indication:
- Bacterial Diseases
- Meningococcal Disease
- Pneumococcal Disease
- Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis (DPT)
- Tuberculosis
- Haemophilus Influenzae (Hib)
- Typhoid
- Others
- Viral Diseases
- Hepatitis
- Influenza
- Human Papillomavirus (HPV)
- Measles/Mumps/Rubella (MMR)
- Rotavirus
- Herpes Zoster
- Varicella
- Japanese Encephalitis
- Rubella
- Polio
- Rabies
- Dengue
- Others
Breakup by Route of Administration:
- Intramuscular and Subcutaneous Administration
- Oral Administration
- Others
Breakup by Product Type:
- Multivalent Vaccine
- Monovalent Vaccine
Breakup by Treatment Type:
- Preventive Vaccine
- Therapeutic Vaccine
Breakup by End User:
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Vaccination Centres
- Academic and Research Institutes
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Institutional Sales
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
