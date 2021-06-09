Vaccine Market Forecast 2021-26: Research, Key Player, Growth and Industry Trends – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Vaccine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global vaccine market size reached US$ 41.4 Billion in 2020. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2026. Vaccine refers to a biological substance that stimulates the production of antibodies against various pathogens present in the body. It is usually manufactured by utilizing disease-causing agents and chemical drugs that function as antigens in disease prevention. Vaccines are generally available as conjugate vaccines, inactivated vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and toxoid vaccines. They protect from various life-threatening diseases, including measles, polio, diphtheria, meningitis, influenza, tetanus, etc. Vaccines are widely used for immunization across hospitals, clinics, and vaccination centers and for research purposes in academic and clinical laboratories.

Global Vaccine Market Trends:

The growing cases of various infectious diseases and increasing consumer awareness towards effective immunization are catalyzing the demand for vaccines. Moreover, the rising involvement of several governments and global organizations, such as UNICEF, WHO, World Bank, etc., in developing adequate vaccination facilities is also providing a thrust to the market. Additionally, global market is further propelled by the growing number of child deaths due to various infectious diseases, such as hepatitis, rubella, polio, measles, etc., particularly across the under-developed countries. Besides this, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, along with rising awareness towards the early diagnosis and prevention of this infection is expected to further drive the demand for efficient vaccines across the globe in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:

Conjugate Vaccines

Inactivated and Subunit Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Others

Breakup by Patient Type:

Paediatric

Adult

Breakup by Indication:

Bacterial Diseases Meningococcal Disease Pneumococcal Disease Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis (DPT) Tuberculosis Haemophilus Influenzae (Hib) Typhoid Others

Viral Diseases Hepatitis Influenza Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Measles/Mumps/Rubella (MMR) Rotavirus Herpes Zoster Varicella Japanese Encephalitis Rubella Polio Rabies Dengue Others



Breakup by Route of Administration:

Intramuscular and Subcutaneous Administration

Oral Administration

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Multivalent Vaccine

Monovalent Vaccine

Breakup by Treatment Type:

Preventive Vaccine

Therapeutic Vaccine

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Vaccination Centres

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Institutional Sales

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

