Tuna Market Forecast 2021-26: Key Players, Industry Growth, Research and Opportunity – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tuna Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global tuna market size reached a value of US$ 39.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global tuna market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Tuna is a saltwater fish, a member of the mackerel fish family, and plays a significant role in the global fishing sector. Tuna is available in most countries in its fresh, canned, or frozen form. It is packed with essential nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin A, B6, and B12, potassium, iron, magnesium, etc. As a result, tuna is beneficial for bone and heart health, weight loss management, blood pressure regulation, cancer prevention, building immunity, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Tuna Market Trends:

The global tune market is currently being driven by several factors. The growing working population and hectic lifestyles of consumers have resulted in the escalated demand for ready-to-eat food variants such as canned tuna. Moreover, the ease of transportation of tuna products over long distances due to their prolonged shelf life is also acting as another growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the increasing health consciousness among individuals and rising awareness towards the health benefits associated with the consumption of tuna are further contributing to the market growth. Besides this, with the growing environmental concerns, several leading market players are adopting more sustainable methods of capturing and processing tuna, which is expected to further bolster the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Canned

Frozen

Fresh

Breakup by Species:

Skipjack

Yellowfin

Albacore

Bigeye

Bluefin

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, along with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the industry.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

