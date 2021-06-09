North America Ceiling Fan Market Industry Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand and Forecast by 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Ceiling Fan Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the north america ceiling fan market reached a volume of 32.4 Million Units in 2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market in the region to reach a volume of 34.8 Million Units by 2025, registering a CAGR of around 1% during 2020-2025.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
A ceiling fan is an electrical device mounted on the ceiling of an enclosed space. It induces evaporative cooling by introducing slow movement into the hot air of a room. It is cost-effective, energy-efficient, and has an extended service life. As a result, it is used across residential and commercial sectors of the North American region.
Ceiling fans are used for ventilation purposes in the North American region during winters. Moreover, as there is a considerable need for improving the aesthetic appeal of homes among individuals, several manufacturers operating in the region are focusing on introducing innovative product variants with decorative and lighting fixtures. They are also launching smart ceiling fans that offer voice control features and smartphone connectivity access, which is favorably influencing the sales of ceiling fans. The market is also driven by the easy product availability via e-commerce websites in the North American region.
North America Ceiling Fan Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the north america ceiling fan market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the north america ceiling fan market on the basis of end-use, type, distribution channel and country.
Breakup by End-Use:
- Residential
- Commercial
Breakup by Type:
- Standard Fan
- Decorative Fan
- High Speed Fan
- Energy Saving Fan
- Others
Breakup by Fan Size:
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Offline
- Online
Breakup by Country:
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
