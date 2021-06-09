Meat Substitutes Market Size, Demand, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Meat Substitutes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global meat substitutes market size reached US$ 5.10 Billion in 2020. Meat substitutes, also known as mock meats, are vegetarian food items that taste, look, and feel like poultry, meat, and fish. They are made from grain- and plant-based sources that mimic animal-based products in taste and appearance. They are processed with various food additives, emulsifiers, coloring and leavening agents for improved flavor, texture, and shelf life. Soy, tofu, tempeh, textured vegetable protein (TVP), and seitan are some of the common meat substitutes available in the market.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/meat-substitutes-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Meat Substitutes Market Trends:

The global meat substitutes market is primarily being driven by the increasing awareness regarding the associated health concerns with high meat consumption. Consequently, individuals are increasingly adopting vegetarian and vegan diets. This is further catalyzed by the rising health consciousness among the masses. Various animal welfare programs, which promote the consumption of plant-based foods, such as cereals, pulses, vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, herbs, and spices, are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. The market is further driven by an enhanced focus toward sustainable development, which is facilitating the uptake of meat substitutes. Numerous fast-food giants, such as McDonald’s and Burger King, have launched plant-based burgers in the market to meet consumer demand. The rise of the organized retail sector and online retail portals for seamless delivery services is also boosting the meat substitutes market. Looking forward, the market value is expected to exceed US$ 7.8 Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.50% during 2021-2026.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/37fkkXK

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

The Nisshin Oillio Group

Dupont

Archer Daniels Midland

Amy’s Kitchen

Conagra Brands

Quorn Foods

Cauldron Foods

Campbell Soup Company

VBites

Blue Chip Group

Field Roast

Garden Protein International

LightLife

Sweet Earth Foods

MGP Ingredients

Tofurky

Meatless

Sonic Biochem Limited

Meat Substitutes Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Type, Source, Category and Distribution Channel.

Market Breakup by Type:

Tofu & Tofu Ingredients

Tempeh

Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP)

Seitan

Quorn

Others

Market Breakup by Source:

Soy

Wheat

Mycoprotein

Others

Market Breakup by Category:

Frozen

Refrigerated

Shelf-Stable

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Health and Food Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

Other Related Reports:

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800