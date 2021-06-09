Test Preparation Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Test Preparation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, The global test preparation market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Test preparation stands for an educational training program that is specially designed for numerous standardized tests to enhance the knowledge and performance of test-takers. Several educational solutions, such as practice papers, class curricula, crash courses, mock tests, etc., aid in skill development by practicing simulated problems that resemble the actual test. Owing to this, test preparation is widely adopted for elementary exams, certification exams, competitive exams, university exams, high school exams, etc.

The growing prominence of vocational and supplementary training programs, particularly among graduates, for improving their qualifications and skills to enhance employability is primarily augmenting the global market for test preparation solutions. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of smart devices, along with the high internet connectivity, is propelling the demand for online-based test preparation methods. Moreover, the rising inclination towards numerous standardized tests, such as TOEFL, SAT, GMAT, GRE, etc., for better job opportunities is further catalyzing the market growth. Due to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an increasing adoption of online-based test preparation solutions as several educational institutes are virtually operating, which is further driving the global market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global test preparation market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Aakash Educational Services Limited

ArborBridge Inc.

BenchPrep

C2 Educational System Inc.

Club Z! Tutoring

FIITJEE Limited

Huntington Learning Center Inc.

Kaplan Inc.

Pearson Plc

Sylvan Learning LLC

Think and Learn Private Ltd. (BYJU’S)

TPR Education IP Holdings LLC (The Princeton Review).

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Exam:

University Exams

Certification Exams

High School Exams

Elementary Exams

Others

Breakup by End User:

Post-Secondary Certification

K-12

College Students

Job Seekers

Working Professionals

Breakup by Learning Model:

Blended

Online

Breakup by Gender:

Male

Female

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

