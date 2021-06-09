Virtual Events Market Size, Share, Outlook, Future Growth and Opportunities 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Virtual Events Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global Virtual Events Market share to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. A virtual event refers to a web-based event that involves individuals interacting in a virtual space through smartphones, laptops, desktop computers and tablets. Virtual events are web-based events where individuals interact in a virtual space via internet connectivity and smart devices. It incorporates breakout sessions, video and web conferencing, social networking, etc. Virtual events are more personalized and cost-effective than conventional conferencing methods. They are widely used across various sectors, including corporate, healthcare, education, hospitality and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI).

Market Trends:

Rapid urbanization, coupled with the growing adoption of interactive tools, has augmented the occurrence of virtual events. Several organizations are adopting virtual conferences for event marketing, content and social media development, access management, event outsourcing, etc. Moreover, the integration of various interactive tools, such as polling, chats, and forums, has also upgraded these events. Furthermore, various technological developments, such as the advent of software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based virtual events, are also impelling the market growth. These tools aid in enhancing the operations through instant messaging, podcasting, and virtual product experience. Additionally, rapid digitization, along with widespread adoption of audio and video conferencing for recruitment purposes, are also augmenting the virtual events market.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players.

Adobe Inc.

Alcatel-Lucent

Atlassian

Avaya Holdings Corp.

Broadsoft Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Huawei

International Business Machines

Microsoft Corporation

Mitel Networks

Toshiba Corporation

Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Virtual Events Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Type, Solution Type, Application and End-Use.

Market Breakup by Type:

Video Conferencing and Unified Communications & Collaborations

Web Conferencing

Market Breakup by Solution Type:

Webinars and Enterprise Streaming

Networking and Collaborations

Content Sharing and Media Development

Event Marketing

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Virtual Conferences

Virtual Tradeshows

Online Education Programs

Virtual Reality Exhibitions

Others

Market Breakup by End-Use:

Corporate

Education

Healthcare

Finance and Banking

Government

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

